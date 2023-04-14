Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final

14 April 2023 5:54 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Red Bull Doodle Art World final
Doodling

After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.

John Perlman was in conversation with doodle artist, Dylan-John Gordon.

  • Doodling is the act of drawing, sketching or scribbling without a final goal or product in mind
  • The actual act of doodling is more important than the finished product

It's something many of us do without thinking, but did you know that doodling is actually considered an art form?

Yes, that piece of paper that you are scribbling on could be the next masterpiece.

Who knows, maybe next year you can be like Gordon, who after a two-month-long search, and ten finalists later, was announced as the local winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.

The 21 year-old will go on to represent South Africa at the final in Amsterdam later this year.

Doodling is subconscious. It's when you let your mind wander. I suppose it's about seeing where the mind can go.

Dylan-John Gordon, Doodle artist

I would say it is more about the process of how the art is produced, in terms of the method. A lot of art competitions are based around the technicality of a painting or drawing subject matter. Those are important, but I feel the main criteria should be the ability to let your mind flow.

Dylan-John Gordon, Doodle artist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




