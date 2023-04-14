'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder, Thapelo Liau believes that football in South Africa is in crisis and needs a change at the top.
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade as a professional, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars as well.
Speaking on #MSW, Liau says there needs to be a change for football to survive.
I was disappointed when Ria Ledwaba wasn’t elected president because our football is in the wrong hands at SAFA. We don’t get results and we still have the same man there. We need a change because our football is in crisis, and something needs to be done.Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
Danny Jordaan should also be honest with himself. What has he achieved since he's been SAFA president? Football should go to the hands of footballers, people who have played the game. The likes of Doc Khumalo and Lucas Radebe should be taking over.Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
Speaking about his playing days, Liau said that his time at Ria Stars is what made him the player he was.
Ria Stars made Thapelo Liau. I went to training with them because they needed a centre back. I dribbled through everyone, Mam Ria was there and signed me on the spot. I didn’t know anyone in Polokwane, and she became like a mother to me. We speak almost every day.Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
I could talk the whole night about Mam Ria. She is someone who is so passionate about the game, and she has played such an important role in football in South Africa.Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
When I decided to retire it was because I was bored of football and didn’t see a future in it anymore. The decision, I think was made out of frustration. I was playing for so many years, but the coaches couldn’t see things the same way as me, especially Roy Barreto at Pirates.Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
Watch below for the full interview with Thapelo Liau:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
