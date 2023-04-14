'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships? Health experts are concerned that a far bigger outbreak could hit informal settlements due to poor sanitation systems. 14 April 2023 4:50 PM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correct... 14 April 2023 9:11 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure Amazon’s cloud service AWS has announced plans to invest billions more in its infrastructure in South Africa, creating more jobs i... 13 April 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title. 14 April 2023 5:54 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles. 14 April 2023 3:01 PM
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble. 14 April 2023 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight 'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhou... 13 April 2023 8:24 PM
View all Sport
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

14 April 2023 7:27 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Football club Orlando Pirates
Thapelo Liau

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder, Thapelo Liau believes that football in South Africa is in crisis and needs a change at the top.

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade as a professional, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars as well.

Speaking on #MSW, Liau says there needs to be a change for football to survive.

I was disappointed when Ria Ledwaba wasn’t elected president because our football is in the wrong hands at SAFA. We don’t get results and we still have the same man there. We need a change because our football is in crisis, and something needs to be done.

Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend

Danny Jordaan should also be honest with himself. What has he achieved since he's been SAFA president? Football should go to the hands of footballers, people who have played the game. The likes of Doc Khumalo and Lucas Radebe should be taking over.

Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
thapelo-1-jpg

Speaking about his playing days, Liau said that his time at Ria Stars is what made him the player he was.

Ria Stars made Thapelo Liau. I went to training with them because they needed a centre back. I dribbled through everyone, Mam Ria was there and signed me on the spot. I didn’t know anyone in Polokwane, and she became like a mother to me. We speak almost every day.

Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend

I could talk the whole night about Mam Ria. She is someone who is so passionate about the game, and she has played such an important role in football in South Africa.

Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend

When I decided to retire it was because I was bored of football and didn’t see a future in it anymore. The decision, I think was made out of frustration. I was playing for so many years, but the coaches couldn’t see things the same way as me, especially Roy Barreto at Pirates.

Thapelo Liau - Orlando Pirates Legend
thapelo-2-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Thapelo Liau:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau




14 April 2023 7:27 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Football club Orlando Pirates
Thapelo Liau

More from Sport

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

14 April 2023 10:19 AM

The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent

13 April 2023 8:03 PM

Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

13 April 2023 7:52 PM

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach

12 April 2023 7:44 PM

Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/AV Photographer

Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts

12 April 2023 12:50 PM

Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (foreground) on her way to victory in the women's 100m event at the IAAF Diamond League meet in London on 21 July 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter

[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race

12 April 2023 9:56 AM

It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'

11 April 2023 8:10 PM

Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_Marumogallants/Twitter

'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya

11 April 2023 7:59 PM

Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members were held back in country pending money allegedly owed to the hotel owner by club chairman Abram Sello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

Local

Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park

Local

Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

Local

EWN Highlights

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

15 April 2023 12:02 AM

ANC, PA to meet over City of Joburg's coalition woes 'to find a solution'

14 April 2023 11:35 PM

Govt's envisaged Giyani Bulk Water Project hits a snag

14 April 2023 11:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA