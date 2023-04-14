Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
High Court puts ZEP Holders Association's court challenge on ice

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

JOHANNESBURG - The challenge the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) Holders Association’s brought against the move to scrap the ZEP programme, has been placed on ice.

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court has been hearing the cases this week heard three civil society organisations challenging the decision to discontinue the programme.

On Friday, the court was meant to hear the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association’s challenge - which is the third and final one.

But it had to be put on hold after the association moved to amend its papers.

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association wound up bringing an application to amend the original notice of motion in the case on Friday.

READ MORE:

- Pretoria High Court to hear challenges against scrapping of Zim exemption permit

- ZEP case: judgment in Zimbabwean immigration federation’s challenge reserved

- Zim immigration federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

In addition to wanting the decision to discontinue the ZEP programme reviewed and set aside, they also want a declaratory order to the effect that ZEP holders had a legitimate expectation to at least apply for permanent residency in South Africa.

This is despite the fact that the conditions of the ZEP bar them from doing so.

And so instead of hearing the main challenge, the court spent Friday hearing this application which the Department of Home Affairs is opposing.

The court reserved its ruling. Judge Colleen Collis, who’s leading the full bench: "In order to do justification to the merits of this application as well as the importance of the application to the parties concerned and the urgency of this application, it would be prudent rather reserve our ruling."

When the main challenge will be heard, meanwhile, remains to be seen.


This article first appeared on EWN : High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice




