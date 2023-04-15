Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

15 April 2023 9:12 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Two Oceans marathon
Gerda Steyn

This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.

CAPE TOWN - Gerda Steyn has won the women's race of the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in the Cape Peninsula.

This is the fourth time she has won the event and has set a new race and personal record.

She was met by her cheering family after she crossed the finish line on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Zimbabwean athlete Givemore Mudzinganyama won the men's race.

Hundreds of runners took part in the event.


This article first appeared on EWN : Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn




