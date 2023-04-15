Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
CAPE TOWN - Gerda Steyn has won the women's race of the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in the Cape Peninsula.
This is the fourth time she has won the event and has set a new race and personal record.
She was met by her cheering family after she crossed the finish line on Saturday morning.
Gerda Steyn has emphatically cemented her place in history as the Two Oceans Marathon GOAT, breaking the record she set last year once AGAIN with her 4th CONSECUTIVE win in #TTOM2023! Simply sensational – WELL DONE, CHAMP! WOMANDLA! #TTOM2023 #Totalsports pic.twitter.com/VmNgls8NFf' Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 15, 2023
Earlier, Zimbabwean athlete Givemore Mudzinganyama won the men's race.
Hundreds of runners took part in the event.
#Gerda Steyn has achieved a new record time at the Two Oceans! Zimbabwe’s Givemore Mudzinganyama claimed a maiden victory in the men’s race. RW' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
More from Sport
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.Read More
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.Read More
NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.Read More
'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa
From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.Read More
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach
Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.Read More
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts
Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight.Read More
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race
It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents.Read More