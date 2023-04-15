Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He's helped numerous clients over the past deca...
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne...
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding.
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles.
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble.
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte' to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York.
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing's military drills around Taiwan.
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t...
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.
Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

15 April 2023 10:25 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

It takes about, on average, five seconds to read a WhatsApp message. If you are going about 90km per hour, that is the equivalent length of a rugby field that your eyes are closed. So picture that, running from one end of the rugby field to the other with your eyes closed. That is reading a WhatsApp on the road or the highway.

Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
Using cell phone while driving. Picture: 123rf.com
Using cell phone while driving. Picture: 123rf.com

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Eating and drinking, applying makeup and using your cell phone are just some examples of being distracted while driving.

So how do you know if what you are doing in your car has diverted your attention?

Tucker explains that anything that takes your mind off the task at hand, which in this case is driving from point A to point B, is considered a distraction.

Drivers who don't pay attention, are not just a threat to themselves, but a danger to everyone else on the road.

It can be something as simple as reading a WhatsApp message, looking down to look into your cubbyhole for something. It is anything where your eyes are taken off the road and you are not paying attention to what is happening in front of you.

Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast

Anything can happen at that specific time. It just takes a split second for someone to decide to run across the road, or the person in front of you has to swerve because something is happening in front of them and then you pick it up too late.

Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast

Some examples of distractions (things you do while your vehicle is moving)

  • Checking cellphone messages
  • Setting an address in the navigation system
  • Eating and drinking
  • Applying makeup
  • Smoking

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




15 April 2023 10:25 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Distracted Driving Awareness Month

More from Local

thief, robber, break in. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

15 April 2023 11:47 AM

WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Life as a private investigator in Cape Town

15 April 2023 11:25 AM

Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.

Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

15 April 2023 10:28 AM

The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.

Picture: Freeimages.com

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

14 April 2023 8:02 PM

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

Cholera alert. Picture: Twitter/@Healthjhb

Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?

14 April 2023 4:50 PM

Health experts are concerned that a far bigger outbreak could hit informal settlements due to poor sanitation systems.

Missing Image Placeholder

7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast

14 April 2023 4:21 PM

Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefing the media on Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on 14 April 2023. Picture: YouTube

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi

14 April 2023 12:23 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on Friday.

Unhappy truck drivers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30

Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April

14 April 2023 10:36 AM

Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.

Teboho James Lipholo and his wife getting married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Thabo Bester faked his death in a prison fire. Picture: Supplied

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

14 April 2023 9:11 AM

Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correctional facility.

A video that was sent to Gerco van Deventer’s wife showed that he was still alive. Screenshot/@ewnreporter

Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

14 April 2023 9:04 AM

Shereen Van Deventer, the wife of Gerco Van Deventer, says she's hopeful that her husband will soon be returned home.

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi
Local

Local

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Local

Local

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
Sport
Local

Sport

Local

Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
15 April 2023 2:57 PM

15 April 2023 2:57 PM

Satawu not backing down on medical insurance demand
15 April 2023 2:23 PM

15 April 2023 2:23 PM

'We'll contest any appeal': Open Secrets on high court's ruling on Seriti & Musi
15 April 2023 2:08 PM

15 April 2023 2:08 PM

