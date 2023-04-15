Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
It takes about, on average, five seconds to read a WhatsApp message. If you are going about 90km per hour, that is the equivalent length of a rugby field that your eyes are closed. So picture that, running from one end of the rugby field to the other with your eyes closed. That is reading a WhatsApp on the road or the highway.Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Eating and drinking, applying makeup and using your cell phone are just some examples of being distracted while driving.
So how do you know if what you are doing in your car has diverted your attention?
Tucker explains that anything that takes your mind off the task at hand, which in this case is driving from point A to point B, is considered a distraction.
Drivers who don't pay attention, are not just a threat to themselves, but a danger to everyone else on the road.
It can be something as simple as reading a WhatsApp message, looking down to look into your cubbyhole for something. It is anything where your eyes are taken off the road and you are not paying attention to what is happening in front of you.Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
Anything can happen at that specific time. It just takes a split second for someone to decide to run across the road, or the person in front of you has to swerve because something is happening in front of them and then you pick it up too late.Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
Some examples of distractions (things you do while your vehicle is moving)
- Checking cellphone messages
- Setting an address in the navigation system
- Eating and drinking
- Applying makeup
- Smoking
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/koldunovaaa/koldunovaaa1808/koldunovaaa180800003/105978380-man-driving-car-while-eating-hamburger-.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.Read More
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town
Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More
Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?
Health experts are concerned that a far bigger outbreak could hit informal settlements due to poor sanitation systems.Read More
7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast
Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More
Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on Friday.Read More
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April
Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.Read More
G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire
Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correctional facility.Read More