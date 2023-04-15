Life as a private investigator in Cape Town





Being a private investigator has the allure of danger and thrills as seen in every television crime series, but it's a hard and difficult job, with immense safety risks.

No one knows this better than Jaco van Schalkwyk, who has more than 14 years experience as a PI in Cape Town.

As the owner at Pi Services Private Detective Agency, he's helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.V

In his early years, Van Schalkwyk had ambitions of becoming a police officer and after his basic training, was accepted for an internship with a private detective agency in Cape Town.

His experience is mostly in the private sector.

We do similar basic things like taking statements, drafting affidavits and collating case dockets. But we mostly focus on civil and personal domestic matters. We can also assist the public in criminal matters, when the police take a long time to deal with a case. If there's follow up work, on behalf of the investigating officer, we get the evidence to take the docket back to court. Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

South Africa has a serious need for more private investigators, given the enormous burden placed on police detectives and the lack of resources at the South African Police Service.

However, Van Schalkwyk has warned againt fly-by-night private investigators who are not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

The client will go to a PI who quotes a lot of money and then runs with the money. We see this every month where clients spends about R30 000 and the case is no where. When the client comes to us, they can't afford it because they've lost so much money. Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

People must check the company's registration, references and that the investigator is in good standing with PSIRA. When the private investigator has to testify in court and the prosecutor asks for your background, they can't use the evidence if you're unregistered. The case is then thrown out. So be very careful on who you hire, as everyone's trying to make a quick buck. Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

On his most challenging experience, Van Schalkwyk recalls the case of a man accused of raping a woman, who was taken into custody and his bail denied.

The suspect spent three months in custody awaiting trial with one postponement after the next.

He daughter then approached Van Schalkwyk for help, who tackled the investigation from scratch.

We found out that the lady who laid the charges was actually assaulted by private security officers and she blamed this on our client. As we did our follow ups, we got witness statements from people who saw the abuse. Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

With our evidence and statements taken, we could take her to court. The case was eventually withdrawn. The lady didn't show up for the case and that's how we knew she made a false statement. Perjury was committed and the case was withdrawn. Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

Clients are billed for an hour fee from R600 onwards.

However, the agency does pro-bono work in exceptional circumstances, like when a crime is committed.

If you need more information on private investigation services, visit piservices.co.za

