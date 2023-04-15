Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing. 15 April 2023 11:47 AM
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past deca... 15 April 2023 11:25 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
View all Business
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title. 14 April 2023 5:54 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles. 14 April 2023 3:01 PM
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble. 14 April 2023 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Life as a private investigator in Cape Town

15 April 2023 11:25 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Private Investigator
PSiRA
Crime Investigation
#saps

Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.
Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

Being a private investigator has the allure of danger and thrills as seen in every television crime series, but it's a hard and difficult job, with immense safety risks.

No one knows this better than Jaco van Schalkwyk, who has more than 14 years experience as a PI in Cape Town.

As the owner at Pi Services Private Detective Agency, he's helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.V

In his early years, Van Schalkwyk had ambitions of becoming a police officer and after his basic training, was accepted for an internship with a private detective agency in Cape Town.

His experience is mostly in the private sector.

We do similar basic things like taking statements, drafting affidavits and collating case dockets. But we mostly focus on civil and personal domestic matters. We can also assist the public in criminal matters, when the police take a long time to deal with a case. If there's follow up work, on behalf of the investigating officer, we get the evidence to take the docket back to court.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

South Africa has a serious need for more private investigators, given the enormous burden placed on police detectives and the lack of resources at the South African Police Service.

However, Van Schalkwyk has warned againt fly-by-night private investigators who are not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

The client will go to a PI who quotes a lot of money and then runs with the money. We see this every month where clients spends about R30 000 and the case is no where. When the client comes to us, they can't afford it because they've lost so much money.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

People must check the company's registration, references and that the investigator is in good standing with PSIRA. When the private investigator has to testify in court and the prosecutor asks for your background, they can't use the evidence if you're unregistered. The case is then thrown out. So be very careful on who you hire, as everyone's trying to make a quick buck.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

On his most challenging experience, Van Schalkwyk recalls the case of a man accused of raping a woman, who was taken into custody and his bail denied.

The suspect spent three months in custody awaiting trial with one postponement after the next.

He daughter then approached Van Schalkwyk for help, who tackled the investigation from scratch.

We found out that the lady who laid the charges was actually assaulted by private security officers and she blamed this on our client. As we did our follow ups, we got witness statements from people who saw the abuse.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

With our evidence and statements taken, we could take her to court. The case was eventually withdrawn. The lady didn't show up for the case and that's how we knew she made a false statement. Perjury was committed and the case was withdrawn.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, private investigator

Clients are billed for an hour fee from R600 onwards.

However, the agency does pro-bono work in exceptional circumstances, like when a crime is committed.

If you need more information on private investigation services, visit piservices.co.za

Scroll up for the conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Life as a private investigator in Cape Town




15 April 2023 11:25 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Private Investigator
PSiRA
Crime Investigation
#saps

More from Local

thief, robber, break in. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

15 April 2023 11:47 AM

WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

15 April 2023 10:28 AM

The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Anna Koldunova / 123rf

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

15 April 2023 10:25 AM

Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

14 April 2023 8:02 PM

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cholera alert. Picture: Twitter/@Healthjhb

Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?

14 April 2023 4:50 PM

Health experts are concerned that a far bigger outbreak could hit informal settlements due to poor sanitation systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast

14 April 2023 4:21 PM

Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefing the media on Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on 14 April 2023. Picture: YouTube

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi

14 April 2023 12:23 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unhappy truck drivers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30

Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April

14 April 2023 10:36 AM

Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teboho James Lipholo and his wife getting married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Thabo Bester faked his death in a prison fire. Picture: Supplied

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

14 April 2023 9:11 AM

Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correctional facility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A video that was sent to Gerco van Deventer’s wife showed that he was still alive. Screenshot/@ewnreporter

Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'

14 April 2023 9:04 AM

Shereen Van Deventer, the wife of Gerco Van Deventer, says she's hopeful that her husband will soon be returned home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi

Local

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Local

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

Sport

Local

EWN Highlights

Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA

15 April 2023 2:57 PM

Satawu not backing down on medical insurance demand

15 April 2023 2:23 PM

'We'll contest any appeal': Open Secrets on high court's ruling on Seriti & Musi

15 April 2023 2:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA