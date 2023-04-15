[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
An alleged copper thief in the Eastern Cape got the shock of his life after he picked the wrong retirement home to steal from.
A group of pensioners got hold of the suspect and one granny gave him a beating we are sure he will never forget.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The youngster received more than 40 lashes on his bum, back and arms.
The 71-year-old dished out the punishment for 45 seconds before a security guard intervened.
The pensioner reportedly said that she reacted in that way because it's not enough to just put criminals behind bars.
She explained that the area is a hot spot for criminals.
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.
WATCH: A copper thief receiving the shock of his life when several elderly people managed to detain him before whipping him repeatedly. The incident occurred in Nick Claassen municipal retirement cottages in Kariega, Eastern Cape. pic.twitter.com/6W6yqLov6q' THE TRUTH PANTHER (@TheTruthPanther) April 15, 2023
The thief will open a case against tannie,the police will go and arrest tannie,video footage is exhibit,tannie will be found guilty of assault GBH,mark my words' ZABA JAMES (@zabhazabhaizm) April 15, 2023
Nice, the people are tired of criminals!' Bezerker Stephans (@BezerkerStephan) April 15, 2023
42 lashes in 45 second, that's great fitness for a 71 year old.' Megan Moodley (@Moodzmm) April 14, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
