Today is World Art Day!
World Art Day is observed every year on 15 April.
This is the eleventh year that a day has been set aside to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of the arts.
Imagine a world without art. Hopefully, we'll never have to live in one.' UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) April 14, 2023
Art has the power to unite & connect us.
Ahead of #WorldArtDay, let's remember why promoting & protecting artistic freedom is so crucial!
📷 David Bokeh #ShareCulture
🔗 https://t.co/b4nplvlUit pic.twitter.com/OVAjgPYlz6
The date to celebrate all things art was strategically chosen as it's the birth date of Leonardo Da Vinci.
The artist, famous for the Mona Lisa painting, has been described as someone who represents tolerance, world peace, freedom of expression and multiculturalism.
Creating art, visiting an art gallery or watching a movie, are some of the ways you can celebrate this day.
This article first appeared on 947 : Today is World Art Day!
