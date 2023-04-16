From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella
Fans of Lungelihle Zwane, popularly known as Uncle Waffles, are beaming with pride.
The DJ, described as Amapiano's leading lady, made her debut on the Coachella stage in California on Friday.
One follower explained that despite the ‘Tanzania’ hitmaker having to deal with technical issues during her set, “she handled everything with ease”.
Seeing stars in Sonora @unclewaffffles pic.twitter.com/fMwlTtMedZ' Coachella (@coachella) April 15, 2023
Coachella is one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals.
Performing at this prestigious event is considered a really big deal.
Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean were some of the festival's headline acts this year.
If you like get it twice? 🤩 touring for 200 days this year, first stop the land of the free!…' Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) April 8, 2023
Can’t wait to see y’all! Please do come out❤️ pic.twitter.com/tam8HpKfoU
The DJ is officially on her 'USA Tour 2023'.
She will be performing another nine shows between 20 April and 17 June.
Watching @unclewaffffles at @coachella is something 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦' Mike de Wet (@MikedeWet) April 15, 2023
Uncle waffles is living her wildest dreams, congratulations on the Coachella performance.' Sour worm 🪱 (@Mulberry_ZA) April 15, 2023
God definitely visited and stayed in Uncle waffle’s neighbourhood 🔥🫵🏾he really is showing off with her' #THEBIG5 (@TsoselletsoM) April 15, 2023
Congratulations to Uncle Waffles , she is killing it on the World Stage.' The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 15, 2023
Coachella is a big deal to any artist.
Social Media made her blow up but at some point the same platform called her talentless and prayed for her downfall.
Moral : Just Block The Negative Noise pic.twitter.com/nTKLyO4LMw
She experienced issues with the sound, handled everything with ease and her team @zeusomega3 @Kai_InTheKut @UNCLESMIITH held her down, it was beautiful to watch 🥹 https://t.co/ECJoIPeIbQ' 🦋 (@chantal_naz) April 15, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCbnXksLWe/
More from Entertainment
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere
The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!Read More
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard
'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York.Read More
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!
11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.Read More
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award
David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.Read More
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story
Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load, which will open at the Joburg Theatre later this month.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More