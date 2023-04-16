



Fans of Lungelihle Zwane, popularly known as Uncle Waffles, are beaming with pride.

The DJ, described as Amapiano's leading lady, made her debut on the Coachella stage in California on Friday.

One follower explained that despite the ‘Tanzania’ hitmaker having to deal with technical issues during her set, “she handled everything with ease”.

Coachella is one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals.

Performing at this prestigious event is considered a really big deal.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean were some of the festival's headline acts this year.

If you like get it twice? 🤩 touring for 200 days this year, first stop the land of the free!…



Can’t wait to see y’all! Please do come out❤️ pic.twitter.com/tam8HpKfoU ' Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) April 8, 2023

The DJ is officially on her 'USA Tour 2023'.

She will be performing another nine shows between 20 April and 17 June.

Uncle waffles is living her wildest dreams, congratulations on the Coachella performance. ' Sour worm 🪱 (@Mulberry_ZA) April 15, 2023

God definitely visited and stayed in Uncle waffle’s neighbourhood 🔥🫵🏾he really is showing off with her ' #THEBIG5 (@TsoselletsoM) April 15, 2023

Congratulations to Uncle Waffles , she is killing it on the World Stage.

Coachella is a big deal to any artist.

Social Media made her blow up but at some point the same platform called her talentless and prayed for her downfall.



Moral : Just Block The Negative Noise pic.twitter.com/nTKLyO4LMw ' The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 15, 2023

She experienced issues with the sound, handled everything with ease and her team @zeusomega3 @Kai_InTheKut @UNCLESMIITH held her down, it was beautiful to watch 🥹 https://t.co/ECJoIPeIbQ ' 🦋 (@chantal_naz) April 15, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella