Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella

16 April 2023 7:34 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Coachella
Amapiano
Uncle Waffles

Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival.

Fans of Lungelihle Zwane, popularly known as Uncle Waffles, are beaming with pride.

The DJ, described as Amapiano's leading lady, made her debut on the Coachella stage in California on Friday.

One follower explained that despite the ‘Tanzania’ hitmaker having to deal with technical issues during her set, “she handled everything with ease”.

Coachella is one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals.

Performing at this prestigious event is considered a really big deal.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean were some of the festival's headline acts this year.

The DJ is officially on her 'USA Tour 2023'.

She will be performing another nine shows between 20 April and 17 June.


This article first appeared on 947 : From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella




