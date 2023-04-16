Do's and don'ts of winter gardening
Winter is fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean you have to hang up your gardening tools.
Gardening can be the perfect hobby to keep you busy during those cold days, but you need to know how.
Soil for Life is an organization that teaches people how to grow their own food.
Since 2002, the organization has taught over 7,600 people in resource poor communities how to develop and sustain productive home and community food gardens.
Soil for Life trainer, Natasha de Leeuw shares some tips on winter gardening.
.
The wind and rain affects plants. Build a frame with wood or plastic poles and put netting or plastic over it just to break the wind that damages the plants.Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer
The most common mistakes people make is planting in the wrong season.
If you're planting tomatoes during winter, you'll find the tomatoes will pick up a disease because it's old. Tomatoes love the hot sun.Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer
De Leeuw also recommends having your garden in sight to ensure it's cared for everyday.
Knowledge is also important to know the type of climate needed for vegetables to thrive and which plants can be grown.
For beginners, when you pick a spot, make sure it gets 6 to 8 hours of sun as vegetables must get direct sunlight.You need to feed your soil. If your soil is healthy, your plants will he healthy.Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer
Plant the correct distances. Carrots don't need space but cabbages needs lots of space because their leaves and roots grow very wide. Feed your small plants with liquid fertilizers once a week. Interplanting and companion planting is also important as plants help each other fight off pests and bring nutrients into the soil. So you need to know what you're planting.Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer
But it's not all about the physical care.
Plants like humans, require emotional care and need to be nurtured.
We need to take care of plants, like we take care of our children.Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer
Scroll up for more on the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do's and don'ts of winter gardening
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption
Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.Read More
Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities
Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all children in South Africa can have access to equal education.Read More
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper
An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.Read More
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.Read More
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town
Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.Read More
Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.Read More
High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More
More from Lifestyle
All young aspiring writers & directors listen up!
Submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project are now open.Read More
Today is World Art Day!
The day is used to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.Read More
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final
After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD
For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles.Read More
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads
VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble.Read More
BMW doubles its electric car sales
More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.Read More
Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel
Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year.Read More
[WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names
It's a bit negative, but there's research to back it up.Read More
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report
Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding.Read More