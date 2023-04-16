Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO, Theresa Michael.
- Birth to six-years-old is s considered the most important years of a child's development
- According to UNESCO, 1 out of 4 children aged 5 has never had any form of pre-primary education
From the time a child is born up until age six, is considered the most important years of their development.
It has been described as a period of rapid physical, psychological and social growth.
This is when 65% of their brain is developed. They are like sponges, so they absorb everything we teach them.Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 1 out of 4 children aged 5 has never had any form of pre-primary education.
In a country as unequal as South Africa, children not getting a proper education is a big concern.
Afrika Tikkun Bambanani has come up with an initiative to improve Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in rural communities so that all children in the country can have access to equal education.
The NPO has formed a group of ECD specialists to implement a standardised curriculum.
Every child should be able to have access to education. It is unfair that there are privileged children who have this excellent education system and curriculum and then you have children either in the rural or remote areas who have no access to a curriculum. So more than standardising, our hope is to give equal education to all children in South Africa.Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO
We go into the ECD centres and we provide a curriculum to them so that they have equal opportunities that the rest of the children in South Africa have. We up skill and train the practitioners in the classroom so that they can deliver the curriculum to the young minds of these children.Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69928701_education-for-africa-symbol-beautiful-young-schoolgirl-toothy-smile.html
More from Local
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption
Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.Read More
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening
Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.Read More
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper
An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.Read More
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.Read More
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town
Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.Read More
Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.Read More
High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More