Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities

From the time a child is born up until age six, is considered the most important years of their development.

It has been described as a period of rapid physical, psychological and social growth.

This is when 65% of their brain is developed. They are like sponges, so they absorb everything we teach them. Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 1 out of 4 children aged 5 has never had any form of pre-primary education.

In a country as unequal as South Africa, children not getting a proper education is a big concern.

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani has come up with an initiative to improve Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in rural communities so that all children in the country can have access to equal education.

The NPO has formed a group of ECD specialists to implement a standardised curriculum.

Every child should be able to have access to education. It is unfair that there are privileged children who have this excellent education system and curriculum and then you have children either in the rural or remote areas who have no access to a curriculum. So more than standardising, our hope is to give equal education to all children in South Africa. Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO

We go into the ECD centres and we provide a curriculum to them so that they have equal opportunities that the rest of the children in South Africa have. We up skill and train the practitioners in the classroom so that they can deliver the curriculum to the young minds of these children. Theresa Michael, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO

