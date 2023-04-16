New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption





How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story Courtesy: Nb Books

State capture in South Africa eroded state-owned enterprises, but its tentacles also spread into the mining sector, where fraud, corruption and mismanagement run deep.

One such story is that of Aurora mine in Springs, where thousands of workers lost their jobs after the mine was shut down.

This story has been unpacked in a new book called 'How To Steal A Gold Mine: The Aurora Story' by journalist and author Dianne Hawker.

In 2009, Aurora Empowerment Systems a black-owned, politically connected business, made a bid to rescue the liquidated Pamodzi Gold mines.

Khulubuse Zuma, Michael Hulley and Zondwa Mandela, were listed as directors of Aurora.

The company looked too good to be true – promising to turn the mines into a new business.

Soon after the acquisition, cracks appeared.

Many workers and suppliers went unpaid and Aurora-managed mines were stripped of assets, as illicit payments were made.

Speaking to Catherine Rice, Hawker said she'd been covering the story for over a decade and felt it was a complex issue that needed to be dissected.

It became apparent to me that a lot of people only understood it on a superficial level. Because of the fleeting nature of news in South Africa, we hop from scandal to scandal. There isn't a lot of time to go into stories in much detail. So because I worked on the story for so long, I had the resources to go into the story. Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

At a socioeconomic level, mining communities depend greatly on the employment opportunities and economic spinoffs on mines in their areas.

Hawker said hundreds of lives were upended by the Aurora saga.

Even though people had seen the mine change hands before, they'd never seen anything like this...where a new owner led to the collapse of the mine. Even the unions were unprepared. The workers had hoped they would get money over time after the liquidation process, but they never could. So a lot of them were living in destitute conditions. Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

Susan Ferreira's husband committed suicide and she lives in Springs in a council house. She's been struggling to pay her bills. Other workers had to turn to a life of crime or join the zama-zamas, just to get by. And those are the tragedies that resulted because of this failed mine deal. Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

The Aurora story greatly reflects the start of the State Capture period in South Africa.

While Khulubuse Zuma, Thulani Ngubane and Zondwa Mandela were the face of the company, behind the scenes were their 'business managers', the Bhana family.

As a collective, they started Aurora which bid for mines in liquidation.

After winning the bid, the company made a promise to pay R650 million for mines in Springs and Orkney, which never materialized.

There was meant to be a Malaysian funder and they claimed to be involved in other deals. From the outset, they didn't have much to prove of what they put in their bid. Later as time unfolded, it became clear funding wasn't available and Aurora had been in charge for close to a year. Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

There was a significant amount of asset stripping and workers were left destitute. So my book examines some of the reasons behind it and takes a close look at what actually happened. Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

