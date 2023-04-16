Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'. 16 April 2023 9:42 AM
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening. 16 April 2023 8:41 AM
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape... 15 April 2023 12:18 PM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
View all Business
Today is World Art Day! The day is used to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art. 15 April 2023 1:02 PM
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title. 14 April 2023 5:54 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles. 14 April 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight 'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhou... 13 April 2023 8:24 PM
View all Sport
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Lloyiso shines bright in New York Times Square billboard 'Mama we made it!' Lloyiso shares his excitement of being on a billboard in Times Square in New York. 12 April 2023 1:40 PM
View all Entertainment
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption

16 April 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Aurora mining case
Aurora Mine
#corruption

Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.
How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story Courtesy: Nb Books
How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story Courtesy: Nb Books

State capture in South Africa eroded state-owned enterprises, but its tentacles also spread into the mining sector, where fraud, corruption and mismanagement run deep.

One such story is that of Aurora mine in Springs, where thousands of workers lost their jobs after the mine was shut down.

This story has been unpacked in a new book called 'How To Steal A Gold Mine: The Aurora Story' by journalist and author Dianne Hawker.

In 2009, Aurora Empowerment Systems a black-owned, politically connected business, made a bid to rescue the liquidated Pamodzi Gold mines.

Khulubuse Zuma, Michael Hulley and Zondwa Mandela, were listed as directors of Aurora.

The company looked too good to be true – promising to turn the mines into a new business.

Soon after the acquisition, cracks appeared.

Many workers and suppliers went unpaid and Aurora-managed mines were stripped of assets, as illicit payments were made.

Speaking to Catherine Rice, Hawker said she'd been covering the story for over a decade and felt it was a complex issue that needed to be dissected.

It became apparent to me that a lot of people only understood it on a superficial level. Because of the fleeting nature of news in South Africa, we hop from scandal to scandal. There isn't a lot of time to go into stories in much detail. So because I worked on the story for so long, I had the resources to go into the story.

Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

At a socioeconomic level, mining communities depend greatly on the employment opportunities and economic spinoffs on mines in their areas.

Hawker said hundreds of lives were upended by the Aurora saga.

Even though people had seen the mine change hands before, they'd never seen anything like this...where a new owner led to the collapse of the mine. Even the unions were unprepared. The workers had hoped they would get money over time after the liquidation process, but they never could. So a lot of them were living in destitute conditions.

Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

Susan Ferreira's husband committed suicide and she lives in Springs in a council house. She's been struggling to pay her bills. Other workers had to turn to a life of crime or join the zama-zamas, just to get by. And those are the tragedies that resulted because of this failed mine deal.

Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

The Aurora story greatly reflects the start of the State Capture period in South Africa.

While Khulubuse Zuma, Thulani Ngubane and Zondwa Mandela were the face of the company, behind the scenes were their 'business managers', the Bhana family.

As a collective, they started Aurora which bid for mines in liquidation.

After winning the bid, the company made a promise to pay R650 million for mines in Springs and Orkney, which never materialized.

There was meant to be a Malaysian funder and they claimed to be involved in other deals. From the outset, they didn't have much to prove of what they put in their bid. Later as time unfolded, it became clear funding wasn't available and Aurora had been in charge for close to a year.

Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

There was a significant amount of asset stripping and workers were left destitute. So my book examines some of the reasons behind it and takes a close look at what actually happened.

Dianne Hawker, journalist and author

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption




16 April 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Aurora mining case
Aurora Mine
#corruption

More from Local

© borgogniels/123rf.com

Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities

16 April 2023 9:21 AM

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all children in South Africa can have access to equal education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The WSAR search team during their 8 hour mission. Credit: WSAR/Facebook

Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper

15 April 2023 12:18 PM

An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thief, robber, break in. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

15 April 2023 11:47 AM

WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Life as a private investigator in Cape Town

15 April 2023 11:25 AM

Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA

15 April 2023 10:57 AM

On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

15 April 2023 10:28 AM

The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Anna Koldunova / 123rf

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

15 April 2023 10:25 AM

Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

14 April 2023 8:02 PM

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cholera alert. Picture: Twitter/@Healthjhb

Cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?

14 April 2023 4:50 PM

Health experts are concerned that a far bigger outbreak could hit informal settlements due to poor sanitation systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Local

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

Local

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

Sport

EWN Highlights

'Loyal & principled': Cope on former FS premier Beatrice Marshoff's passing

16 April 2023 1:03 PM

Lotto results: Saturday, 15 April 2023

16 April 2023 10:43 AM

NUM calls for investigation into fatal accident at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

15 April 2023 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA