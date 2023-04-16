Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research John Maytham chats to Prof Nico Grey van Pittius on the new state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch Univers... 16 April 2023 12:23 PM
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'. 16 April 2023 9:42 AM
Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all child... 16 April 2023 9:21 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
View all Business
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations. 16 April 2023 12:35 PM
Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this... A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship. 16 April 2023 10:56 AM
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening. 16 April 2023 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte' to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing's military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...

16 April 2023 10:56 AM
by Celeste Martin
cohabiting couples
couples and money

A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

A survey conducted by Bloomberg has found that approximately two-thirds of people who moved in with their romantic partner during the Covid-19 pandemic, listed finances and logistics as contributing factors to their decision.

Despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, 42% of those surveyed regretted moving in with their significant other and they eventually broke up.

With the cost of living constantly on the increase, couples will have to think very carefully about whether their relationship is worth the risk.

The sharing of the costs certainly has a financial benefit. When moving in together, there is a whole lot of things that you share.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

If the main reason for you moving in together is to save on expenses, you are going to have to take a very hard line on those other expenses that will increase. Once that calculation is done, then you can really see if it is going to be viable and cost effective to move in together.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

How to prevent disappointments from breaking you

16 April 2023 12:35 PM

It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations.

Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.

Clipper board. Picture: pixabay

All young aspiring writers & directors listen up!

15 April 2023 2:59 PM

Submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project are now open.

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

Today is World Art Day!

15 April 2023 1:02 PM

The day is used to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final

14 April 2023 5:54 PM

After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.

Comedian Barry Hilton. Image: barryhilton.co.za

Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD

14 April 2023 3:01 PM

For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles.

VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads

14 April 2023 1:43 PM

VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble.

BMW doubles its electric car sales

14 April 2023 1:08 PM

More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.

© olegparylyak/123rf.com

Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel

14 April 2023 12:40 PM

Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year.

[WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names

14 April 2023 12:39 PM

It's a bit negative, but there's research to back it up.

EWN Highlights

Cape firefighters raise over R20k after running Two Oceans in full gear for NPO

16 April 2023 5:53 PM

No injuries or fatalities from Isipingo informal settlement fire, says eThekwini

16 April 2023 4:57 PM

NUM wants 15% wage hike from Eskom as negotiations set to get under way

16 April 2023 3:48 PM

