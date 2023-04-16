How to prevent disappointments from breaking you





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Disappointment is where there is a huge shortfall between what we expected, what we are promised and what we actually get. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Disappointment is unfortunately part of life whether we like it or not.

It's very easy for someone who is not going through what you are experiencing to say "this too shall pass," but those words don’t make the situation any easier to deal with.

Psychology Today advises that it is necessary and helpful to frequently evaluate our expectations.

No matter the type of disappointment, we should make sure that we are equipped with the tools needed to get through what was done to us because the reality is that we can easily slip into a depression.

Depression sets in when there is a sense of hopelessness and helplessness about a situation. That then sends us down a dark spiral. We can get stuck there. It becomes a debilitating domino effect of things. It affects all areas of our life. It is never a good place to find ourselves in. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Hope is the one quality of human beings that keeps us hanging on. It motivates us and puts a spring in our step to take the necessary actions because we have a sense that we can see the promised land - whatever that may be for you. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Always remember to...

Evaluate your expectations

Search for the lesson in the disappointment

Try not to internalise negative feelings

