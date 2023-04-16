New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'. 16 April 2023 9:42 AM
Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all child... 16 April 2023 9:21 AM
Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all child... 16 April 2023 9:21 AM
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations. 16 April 2023 12:35 PM
Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this... A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship. 16 April 2023 10:56 AM
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening. 16 April 2023 8:41 AM
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte' to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing's military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research

16 April 2023 12:23 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Stellenbosch University
diseases
Biomedical Research Institute

John Maytham chats to Prof Nico Grey van Pittius on the new state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch University.
The Biomedical Research Institute at the University of Stellenbosch. Courtesy: Stellenbosch University
The Biomedical Research Institute at the University of Stellenbosch. Courtesy: Stellenbosch University

Medical research in South Africa has been given an injection with the launch of a cutting-edge Biomedical Research Institute at the University of Stellenbosch.

Ten years in the making, the state-of-the-art institute places Stellenbosch University at the forefront of biomedical sciences on the African continent.

The institute will be the home of South African researchers and students who are investigating diseases that have the greatest impact on the country.

The university's Prof Nico Grey van Pittius spoke to John Maytham on the decade long project.

It was a R1.2 billion project which is a big investment in science in Africa. It's an investment in our own scientific future. It's a testament to everyone involved that the project was completed in time and on budget, despite the pandemic.

Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science

This futuristic building is fitted with a fully-automated biorepository – the first in the Southern Hemisphere – which stores 3-5 million samples at –80°C.

The BiOS is equipped with several backups in the event of power failure or loadshedding and around the clock monitoring system with alarms and alerts for temperature to ensure sample integrity,

The institute also has three modern BSL3 facilities, one of which is housed in the BMRI South building and is the largest in South Africa.

These laboratories, which are accessed-controlled, are equipped with specialised equipment and strict working policies and procedures for working with dangerous pathogens.

The institute is primarily Africa-focused and has a goal of finding solutions for African problems.

We have top researchers in the country, especially with the burden of disease on the continent. Researchers are world class and passionate about making a difference to the country and the rest of the world. We really saw this in the pandemic where we were at the forefront of scientific advances and biomedical research.

Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science

Part of the scope of the institute are the various aspects of disease, understanding molecular basics of disease and the discovery of diagnosis, treatments and cures.

Among the diseases being researched at present is tuberculosis, HIV, diabetes, heart disease, neurological disorders and mental health diseases.

Biomedical scientists are at the base of the science platform as they try to understand how the disease and pathogens work. Once you gain an understanding of how things go wrong, you can start to find mechanisms to address it. It's like a detective work. You get those eureka moments but there's a lot of effort that goes into doing it ethically and reputable.

Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science

Scroll up for more on the conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research




How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story Courtesy: Nb Books

New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption

16 April 2023 9:42 AM

Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.

© borgogniels/123rf.com

Leave no child behind - NPO seeks to improve ECD centres in rural communities

16 April 2023 9:21 AM

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani wants a standardised curriculum to be implemented in Early Childhood Development centres so that all children in South Africa can have access to equal education.

Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.

The WSAR search team during their 8 hour mission. Credit: WSAR/Facebook

Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper

15 April 2023 12:18 PM

An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.

thief, robber, break in. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

15 April 2023 11:47 AM

WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Life as a private investigator in Cape Town

15 April 2023 11:25 AM

Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA

15 April 2023 10:57 AM

On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.

Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

15 April 2023 10:28 AM

The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.

Copyright : Anna Koldunova / 123rf

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

15 April 2023 10:25 AM

Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.

Picture: Freeimages.com

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

14 April 2023 8:02 PM

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

