New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research
Medical research in South Africa has been given an injection with the launch of a cutting-edge Biomedical Research Institute at the University of Stellenbosch.
Ten years in the making, the state-of-the-art institute places Stellenbosch University at the forefront of biomedical sciences on the African continent.
The institute will be the home of South African researchers and students who are investigating diseases that have the greatest impact on the country.
The university's Prof Nico Grey van Pittius spoke to John Maytham on the decade long project.
It was a R1.2 billion project which is a big investment in science in Africa. It's an investment in our own scientific future. It's a testament to everyone involved that the project was completed in time and on budget, despite the pandemic.Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science
This futuristic building is fitted with a fully-automated biorepository – the first in the Southern Hemisphere – which stores 3-5 million samples at –80°C.
The BiOS is equipped with several backups in the event of power failure or loadshedding and around the clock monitoring system with alarms and alerts for temperature to ensure sample integrity,
The institute also has three modern BSL3 facilities, one of which is housed in the BMRI South building and is the largest in South Africa.
These laboratories, which are accessed-controlled, are equipped with specialised equipment and strict working policies and procedures for working with dangerous pathogens.
The institute is primarily Africa-focused and has a goal of finding solutions for African problems.
We have top researchers in the country, especially with the burden of disease on the continent. Researchers are world class and passionate about making a difference to the country and the rest of the world. We really saw this in the pandemic where we were at the forefront of scientific advances and biomedical research.Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science
Part of the scope of the institute are the various aspects of disease, understanding molecular basics of disease and the discovery of diagnosis, treatments and cures.
Among the diseases being researched at present is tuberculosis, HIV, diabetes, heart disease, neurological disorders and mental health diseases.
Biomedical scientists are at the base of the science platform as they try to understand how the disease and pathogens work. Once you gain an understanding of how things go wrong, you can start to find mechanisms to address it. It's like a detective work. You get those eureka moments but there's a lot of effort that goes into doing it ethically and reputable.Prof Nico Grey van Pittius, vice-dean of research at Stellenbosch University Faculty of Medical and Health Science
