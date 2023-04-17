Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - A South African soapie actor suspected of murdering his 29-year-old partner has been given a one-day extension to appear in court due to his slow recovery in hospital after attempting to take his own life.
The suspect was expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday for multiple charges relating to murder but following his arrest, he was rushed to hospital.
Police found the couple in a cottage in Norkem Park last Thursday - they said the 29-year-old's body was found next to the 50-year-old, who appeared to have overdosed.
The 50-year-old actor is known for his roles in the television series Getroud Met Rugby and Dieper Water.
The alleged murderer who is known for acting in various Afrikaans soapies was expected to appear in court on Monday but due to his slow recovery in hospital, he is only expected to show up on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old actor is suspected of shooting dead his 29-year-old partner in a cottage in Norkem Park last Thursday.
Police said that they believed the suspect then attempted to take his own life by overdosing.
The suspect has been on police guard at Tembisa Hospital over the weekend.
He will face charges of murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.
Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan and SABC 2 have since sent out a notice confirming that he was not part of their current cast.
This article first appeared on EWN : Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday
