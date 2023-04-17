Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date
JOHANNESBURG - Some energy analysts are divided on how Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has faired in his job as the country continues to battle crippling power cuts.
Ramokgopa was appointed as the inaugural minister of electricity over a month ago in a bid to respond to the electricity crisis brought on by a range of challenges at Eskom.
This included aging infrastructure, governance issues, and dwindling generation capacity.
Ramokgopa has since had several high-level meetings with management at the power utility and business leaders as he puts his implementation plan in motion.
READ MORE:
-
Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'
-
-
New Electricity Minister Ramokgopa can’t promise a quick fix for load shedding
Energy analyst Ted Blom levelled some harsh criticism against Ramokgopa.
"What did I expect? I expect nothing from somebody who’s got no experience - same as [André] De Ruyter, same expectation. I'm not surprised that he's floundering all over the show.
“Even on your station, he made a very big mistake by saying that Eskom needs 66,000 megawatts. That's a lot of nonsense because Eskom has only got 88,000 megawatts of power and they can't even get half of that."
But analyst Chris Yelland defended him.
"I think we need to be patient. We need to understand that despite the hype and sometimes the over-promises by politicians, this is something that is going to take several years to sort out.
“It's not simply a case of flying in and waving a magic wand and all of a sudden things are going to come right. We are learning this the hard way."
This article first appeared on EWN : Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date
Source : Ndaedzo Nethonzhe/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'
Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted.Read More
Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case
Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year. He's due back in court on 16 May.Read More
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.Read More
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert
As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.Read More
Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday
The alleged murderer, who is known for acting in various Afrikaans soapies, was expected to appear in court on Monday but due to his slow recovery in hospital, he is only expected to show up on Tuesday.Read More
Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6
The state-owned company came under fire this past week when it emerged that it had taken over 7,000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.Read More
Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana and father back in court for bail application
Dr Magudumana will share the dock with her father, 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni, and two others for their role in aiding Bester escape from police custody in May last year.Read More
New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research
John Maytham chats to Prof Nico Grey van Pittius on the new state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch University.Read More
New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption
Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.Read More