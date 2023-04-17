Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date

17 April 2023 7:06 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
energy emergency

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa received harsh criticism from one expert, who said that the minister was ‘floundering all over the show’, while another defended the minister, saying that ending load shedding would take years.

JOHANNESBURG - Some energy analysts are divided on how Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has faired in his job as the country continues to battle crippling power cuts.

Ramokgopa was appointed as the inaugural minister of electricity over a month ago in a bid to respond to the electricity crisis brought on by a range of challenges at Eskom.

This included aging infrastructure, governance issues, and dwindling generation capacity.

Ramokgopa has since had several high-level meetings with management at the power utility and business leaders as he puts his implementation plan in motion.

READ MORE:

Energy analyst Ted Blom levelled some harsh criticism against Ramokgopa.

"What did I expect? I expect nothing from somebody who’s got no experience - same as [André] De Ruyter, same expectation. I'm not surprised that he's floundering all over the show.

“Even on your station, he made a very big mistake by saying that Eskom needs 66,000 megawatts. That's a lot of nonsense because Eskom has only got 88,000 megawatts of power and they can't even get half of that."

But analyst Chris Yelland defended him.

"I think we need to be patient. We need to understand that despite the hype and sometimes the over-promises by politicians, this is something that is going to take several years to sort out.

“It's not simply a case of flying in and waving a magic wand and all of a sudden things are going to come right. We are learning this the hard way."


This article first appeared on EWN : Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date




