Opinion
Latest Local
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years' Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted. 17 April 2023 12:05 PM
Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last y... 17 April 2023 11:14 AM
Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date Kgosientsho Ramokgopa received harsh criticism from one expert, who said that the minister was ‘floundering all over the show’, wh... 17 April 2023 7:06 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help. 17 April 2023 8:51 AM
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late. 17 April 2023 11:49 AM
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms. 17 April 2023 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

Lester Kiewit interviews Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.

  • Many households are turning to alternative energy sources
  • Banks are starting to offer loans
  • Interest rates are high and likely to rise even more. Ideally, you would tap into your savings instead of financing your energy source

Loadshedding has become part of life, and every Tom, Dick and Harriet is clamouring for alternative energy sources such as rooftop solar or UPS devices.

fahroni/123rf
fahroni/123rf

Unfortunately, these devices can be rather pricey, which is why many banks have given their customers the option of taking out a loan.

Moodley says that it's a money-making tactic, as borrowers must pay the loan back while interest rates are rising.

Banks finance rooftop solar by way of personal loans and home loans.

Right now, the maximum interest rate on a personal loan per year is 32.25% and 23.25% for a home loan.

If you have a home loan where you can borrow money at a low interest rate, that would be a win, says Moodley.

The ideal scenario, however, would be if you have savings that you could tap into, which will not be affected by the interest rates, she adds.

RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out

Prior to taking out a loan, Moodley encourages customers to get as many quotes as possible from various credit providers and weigh up the pros and cons.

Banks are positioning it as though they're your friendly local banker here to help you, but they are literally laughing all the way to the bank.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor – Daily Maverick

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources




17 April 2023 8:51 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding

