Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees

Delivery platforms are praying on our desire for convenience

They charge restaurants between 15% and 30%, increasing the costs for the consumer

We live hectic and fast-paced lives, often with little or no time to prepare dinner after a full day. Food delivery services have revolutionised access to take-out food, and we do love convenience – but do we love the total at check-out? And are we being ripped off?

It’s important to draw the distinction that it is not necessarily the restaurants that are doing this to make a significant profit... it’s actually to cover some of the exorbitant fees that these delivery platforms charge the restaurant. Andrew Thompson, News24 writer

It is not just a flat rate charged, as one would assume. They charge the restaurant and the end user a pretty sizable fee. Many restaurants are actually making a loss off the meals and, in turn, need to increase the prices that consumers pay when ordering online.

How much do those delivery platforms charge?

Delivery platforms charge restaurants between 15% and 30%. It is not a fixed rate and the restaurant can choose what they pay as a commission to the delivery platform in exchange for preference or prominence on the app.

So it’s a win-win for the delivery platform.

They’re praying on our desire for convenience and praying on the restaurant's obligation or necessity to offer a delivery option as well, and that’s where it gets complicated... Andrew Thompson, News24 writer

Is it cheaper to drive and collect than to get it delivered?

Yes, without a doubt, according to Thompson, who has never found an example of a markup of less than 15% on restaurant prices. In other words, you will never find it cheaper than walking through the door of a restaurant.

