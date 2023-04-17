Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years' Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted.
Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last y...
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of T...
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne...
French luxury group LVMH becomes world's 10th biggest company (and EU's largest) LVMH - worth $486 billion - is now the largest company in Europe.
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral.
[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late.
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees John Maytham speaks to News24's Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms.
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival.
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte' to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing's military drills around Taiwan.
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t...
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees

17 April 2023 10:12 AM
by TatumR

John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms.

  • What price do you put on convenience?

  • Delivery platforms are praying on our desire for convenience

  • They charge restaurants between 15% and 30%, increasing the costs for the consumer

© valeriikhadeiev/123rf.com
© valeriikhadeiev/123rf.com

We live hectic and fast-paced lives, often with little or no time to prepare dinner after a full day. Food delivery services have revolutionised access to take-out food, and we do love convenience – but do we love the total at check-out? And are we being ripped off?

It’s important to draw the distinction that it is not necessarily the restaurants that are doing this to make a significant profit... it’s actually to cover some of the exorbitant fees that these delivery platforms charge the restaurant.

Andrew Thompson, News24 writer

It is not just a flat rate charged, as one would assume. They charge the restaurant and the end user a pretty sizable fee. Many restaurants are actually making a loss off the meals and, in turn, need to increase the prices that consumers pay when ordering online.

How much do those delivery platforms charge?

Delivery platforms charge restaurants between 15% and 30%. It is not a fixed rate and the restaurant can choose what they pay as a commission to the delivery platform in exchange for preference or prominence on the app.

So it’s a win-win for the delivery platform.

They’re praying on our desire for convenience and praying on the restaurant's obligation or necessity to offer a delivery option as well, and that’s where it gets complicated...

Andrew Thompson, News24 writer

Is it cheaper to drive and collect than to get it delivered?

Yes, without a doubt, according to Thompson, who has never found an example of a markup of less than 15% on restaurant prices. In other words, you will never find it cheaper than walking through the door of a restaurant.

To read Andrew Thompson's full article, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees




Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music

17 April 2023 12:41 PM

The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral.

Pixabay.com, 2019

'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'

17 April 2023 12:05 PM

Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted.

© sebra/123rf.com

[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car

17 April 2023 11:49 AM

Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late.

Source: The South African

[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home

17 April 2023 9:49 AM

This video of a granny in her 70s went viral after she whipped an alleged cable thief for attempting to 'steal from old people.'

Tsweu Lifestyle Café’s Chef Tlhox Malinda and owner Kholofelo Mokgabudi in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Photo: Ayanda Ntuli

[FOOD FEATURE] Where good food and music come together in Mamelodi

17 April 2023 9:17 AM

From pasta and prawns to stew and dombolo, Tsweu Lifestyle Café has become a community favourite in Mamelodi.

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

How to prevent disappointments from breaking you

16 April 2023 12:35 PM

It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations.

© cronislaw/123rf.com

Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...

16 April 2023 10:56 AM

A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship.

Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.

Clipper board. Picture: pixabay

All young aspiring writers & directors listen up!

15 April 2023 2:59 PM

Submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project are now open.

ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

Politics Local

South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert

Local Business

Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana and father back in court for bail application

Local

WC police find drugs worth more than R3m hidden in car
17 April 2023 3:31 PM

17 April 2023 3:31 PM

Zuma brings new application in bid to remove Downer from arms deal case
17 April 2023 3:22 PM

17 April 2023 3:22 PM

Police officer due in court for allegedly trying to book out prison inmate
17 April 2023 2:36 PM

17 April 2023 2:36 PM

