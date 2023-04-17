[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
'Oud ma nog nie koud' is an expression fit for what occurred outside a Port Elizabeth retirement home last week.
In a viral video shared by 'The South African' on 13 April, 71-year-old Anna Griffiths is seen whipping a man who allegedly attempted to steal copper cables from the retirement home where Griffiths is a resident.
The retirement home's security guards caught the suspected copper cable thief and restrained his arms with cable ties until the cops arrived.
In the meantime, dressed in her gown, the tannie took it upon herself to give the alleged thief a pakslae while saying, 'You. Steal. Copper. Pipes. From. Old. People!'
The granny's lashing went on for about 45 seconds, hitting the thief 42 times until a security guard stopped ou tannie Griffiths.
Watch the viral video below.
We don't condone the assault of the suspect and there is an internal investigation currently underway.Ryan Morris, Spokesperson - Atlas Security
It's not good enough to just put them in jail. They must get a proper beating. The reason why South Africa is in this shit is because of these people destroying crucial infrastructure, and stealing copper wiring and copper pipes. They steal the copper taps and leave water gushing out. Next thing, there is no water in addition to load shedding.Anna Griffiths, Retired Resident - Port Elizabeth
Only in Mzansi!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9yjI6RC3cY
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music
The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral.Read More
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'
Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted.Read More
[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car
Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late.Read More
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees
John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms.Read More
[FOOD FEATURE] Where good food and music come together in Mamelodi
From pasta and prawns to stew and dombolo, Tsweu Lifestyle Café has become a community favourite in Mamelodi.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you
It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations.Read More
Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...
A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship.Read More
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening
Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.Read More