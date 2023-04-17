[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home





'Oud ma nog nie koud' is an expression fit for what occurred outside a Port Elizabeth retirement home last week.

In a viral video shared by 'The South African' on 13 April, 71-year-old Anna Griffiths is seen whipping a man who allegedly attempted to steal copper cables from the retirement home where Griffiths is a resident.

The retirement home's security guards caught the suspected copper cable thief and restrained his arms with cable ties until the cops arrived.

In the meantime, dressed in her gown, the tannie took it upon herself to give the alleged thief a pakslae while saying, 'You. Steal. Copper. Pipes. From. Old. People!'

The granny's lashing went on for about 45 seconds, hitting the thief 42 times until a security guard stopped ou tannie Griffiths.

Watch the viral video below.

We don't condone the assault of the suspect and there is an internal investigation currently underway. Ryan Morris, Spokesperson - Atlas Security

It's not good enough to just put them in jail. They must get a proper beating. The reason why South Africa is in this shit is because of these people destroying crucial infrastructure, and stealing copper wiring and copper pipes. They steal the copper taps and leave water gushing out. Next thing, there is no water in addition to load shedding. Anna Griffiths, Retired Resident - Port Elizabeth

Only in Mzansi!

