[FOOD FEATURE] Where good food and music come together in Mamelodi
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Kholofelo Mokgabudi, owner of Tsweu Lifestyle Café.
According to Mokgabudi, Tsweu Lifestyle Café in Mamelodi, Pretoria, is a combination of his love for food and passion for music.
It was a five-year-long journey, learning what goes into the making of a restaurant business and what he needed to do to achieve this goal.
I had to learn how to get customers to come sit down [enjoy the food and atmosphere] and not just drink and go.Kholofelo Mokgabudi, Owner - Tsweu Lifestyle Café.
Mokgabudi even went as far as learning about the different types of wine.
All of this hard work paid off, as Tsewu Lifestyle Café is now known for its vibrant atmosphere, delicious food and ever-expanding wine bar.
Founder of versatile restaurant Tsweu Lifestyle Café @kholofelo_piday and Chef @letlhohomolomalinda join @RelebogileM on #702FoodFeature' 702 (@Radio702) April 14, 2023
Based in Mamelodi, Pretoria, the restaurant offers a variety of meals from Prawns, angel fish to pork trotters and pasta. #702Afternoons pic.twitter.com/VWUnMSh0nn
Chef Tlhox Malinda adds that the team’s job was to push lifestyle and food offerings that are not necessarily available in Mamelodi, but had a ‘hood’ feel to them.
People go to Tasha’s, go to Cream, looking for pasta, a tramezzini and seafood, so why not bring that and keep that in the hood?Tlhox Malinda, Chef - Tsweu Lifestyle Café.
With this idea in mind, the café offers a wide-ranging menu that offers creamy pasta and prawns, and more traditional dishes such as stews and dombolo (dumplings).
We have established our market… the people that come [to the café] from the suburbs; they want something from the kasi and the people that stay in the hood, they want a feel of something from the suburbs.Tlhox Malinda, Chef - Tsweu Lifestyle Café.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
