Indian politician shot dead on live television

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years' Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted. 17 April 2023 12:05 PM
Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last y... 17 April 2023 11:14 AM
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of T... 17 April 2023 9:37 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
French luxury group LVMH becomes world's 10th biggest company (and EU's largest) LVMH - worth $486 billion - is now the largest company in Europe. 17 April 2023 10:29 AM
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy. 17 April 2023 9:29 AM
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help. 17 April 2023 8:51 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late. 17 April 2023 11:49 AM
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms. 17 April 2023 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Indian politician shot dead on live television

17 April 2023 11:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Bongani Bingwa

"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Atiq Ahmad, a former Indian lawmaker and convicted kidnapper facing murder and assault charges, was shot dead along with his brother in northern India, on live TV.

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com
A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

While the brothers were under police escort, three men posing as journalists targeted and fired shots, leaving both sustaining bullet injuries to the head.

Television stations carried a live broadcast of the brothers being escorted to the hospital when the shooting happened.

The three gunmen handed themselves over shortly after.

A few days before Ahmad was killed, his son was shot dead by police.

TV channels, therefore, have basically censored the footage. I mean, who wants to see somebody shot dead?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It's not a good look for justice though, is it? For somebody to be killed whilst in police custody?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




17 April 2023 11:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Bongani Bingwa

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China

14 April 2023 2:03 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ververidis/123rf.com

Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths

13 April 2023 1:23 PM

The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight

13 April 2023 11:02 AM

That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of Finland, Sweden and Russia on a map of Europe @ rokastenys/123rf.com

How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?

12 April 2023 9:20 PM

Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's 5th Investment Conference kicks off on 13 April 2023. Partial image of SA Investment Conference banner on Facebook

Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'

12 April 2023 3:17 PM

'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine

12 April 2023 2:11 PM

According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

Politics Local

South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert

Local Business

Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana and father back in court for bail application

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police find drugs worth more than R3m hidden in car

17 April 2023 3:31 PM

Zuma brings new application in bid to remove Downer from arms deal case

17 April 2023 3:22 PM

Police officer due in court for allegedly trying to book out prison inmate

17 April 2023 2:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA