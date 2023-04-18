China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi
-
Chinese car brands have been gaining ground in South Africa with some now even targeting the luxury segment
-
OMODA, a division of Chery, is the first Chinese brand to tackle this segment
-
Prices for the C5 starts from R447 900
With an eye on the German triumvirate of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, China's Chery Group has launched a new vehicle brand, OMODA.
The brand will debut on South African roads with its luxurious C5, developed from scratch by Chery Group’s design team with a view to injecting something fresh and modern into the luxury segment.
"The OMODA C5’s design language is Art in Motion, which incorporates a seamless flow of curves and sharp lines," reads a statement from the company. To our eyes, the C5 resembles a more _schoozed _Nissan Murano, which isn't a criticism, but it's not exactly a compliment either. It certainly is eye-catching though.
The interior is quite a bit more pleasing. The OMODA C5 has dual high-resolution 10.25" digital displays, voice commands, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, and a Sony sound system. The Elegance and Elegance S versions of the C5 have additional luxury features such as a powered sunroof, a full 360-degree camera system, and a powered tailgate.
With the more premium Elegance and Elegance S models, OMODA will offer a full range of Advanced Driver Assist Systems. These systems include automatic high-beam/low-beam switching, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts, traffic-sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance and lane-departure warning and forward-collision warning.
The OMODA C5 is equipped with a high-power 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque through a nine-gear continuously variable transmission gearbox. OMODA claims fuel consumption of 6.9 litres per 100 km.
With respect to pricing, OMODA is being quite aggressive. Three models of the OMODA C5 are now available in South Africa:
-
OMODA C5 Tech: R447 900
-
OMODA C5 Elegance: R507 900
-
OMODA C5 Elegance S: R509 900
Without having had any hands-on time with the car, it's difficult to say if OMODA is all bravado, or if they have a real case for tackling the luxury market. If nothing else, they are at least providing a new and competitively priced option.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi
