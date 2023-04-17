Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case





JOHANNESBURG - Doctor Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, has been granted R10,000 bail.

Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year. He's due back in court on 16 May.

Meanwhile, Magudumana, Bester's alleged accomplice, together with two other accused, have been remanded in custody.

The three will return to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 and 4 May for their formal bail applications.

Magudumana appeard in court with a light grey hoodie and a large mask to cover her face - she was asked to remove the mask and pull back the hoodie so they could confirm her identity.

JUST IN: Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father Cornelius Sekeleni granted bail of R10 000. The state opposes bail for Matsoara, Lipholo and Magudumana. They will return to court on 3 May for bail application. @ewnreporter https://t.co/TiBpErbnFi ' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 17, 2023

BIG REVEAL: Dr Nandipha Magudumana instructed to show her face in court. She also confirms that she was the person who made the first appearance, covered up. #DrNandipha will remain behind bars in Kroonstad, pending her bail application in 2 weeks time.@ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/olsUF0tyNs ' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 17, 2023

