[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music
Crystal Orderson speaks to our resident trendspotter, Barbara Friedman.
A video of the infamous Thabo Bester dancing in his prison cell to really loud music has gone viral on social media.
It is unclear when the video was recorded, but it's believed it happened before his great escape in May 2022.
"He wore normal clothes delivered by Nandipha Magudumana on most days and had his own sheets," reads part of the video’s caption.
Watch the video below:
@the_scent_central #southafricatiktok #fypシ #explore #thabobester ♬ original sound - Traffic Jamz
I suppose that video of him vibing around in his prison cell, whenever that was taken, it just got people talking because prisoners actually have their own bedding and don't have to wear prison outfits and are obviously living their best life.Barbara Friedman
The man dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’ escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after faking his own death.
Authorities only discovered in March this year that the body found in Bester’s cell was not his.
Bester and his partner, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were on the run since news broke that he was still alive.
The two were eventually captured in Tanzania two weeks ago.
They are currently behind bars in South Africa.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music
More from Lifestyle
Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans
The Zimbabwean-born singer moved to South Africa when he was six-years-old.Read More
[PICS] Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral
Madiba in a white puffer jacket? AI-generated images of SA's former president go viral.Read More
'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'
Ruan Vermaak from CrisisOnCall says that 10111 can no longer be trusted.Read More
[WATCH] Gauteng hubby busts shopaholic wife hiding stash in car
Upon realising her husband had busted her, Mkhwanazi closed the boot, but too late.Read More
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees
John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms.Read More
[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
This video of a granny in her 70s went viral after she whipped an alleged cable thief for attempting to 'steal from old people.'Read More
[FOOD FEATURE] Where good food and music come together in Mamelodi
From pasta and prawns to stew and dombolo, Tsweu Lifestyle Café has become a community favourite in Mamelodi.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you
It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations.Read More