The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
The continuing saga of Thabo Bester moves forward unabated with Nandipha Magudumana making an appearance in court.
Her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who was arrested in connection with the escape of Bester, was initially charged with murder. That has since been withdrawn and he has subsequently been granted bail of R10,000.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the case.
These are all schedule one offences, a charge of defeating the ends of justice, a charge of aiding and abetting a person's escape, as well as fraud. In comparison to the other charges, in terms of seriousness, it's not as severe. So they not opposing bail for Sekeleni.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
The corruption trial of Former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed as Zuma lodges a new application to remove Prosecutor Billy Downer from the trial.
-
Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink holds a media briefing to give a detailed breakdown of the City’s true financial state.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
