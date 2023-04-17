Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law, which will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.
The bill was passed by the National Assembly in February after a Constitutional Court order to amend the law was handed down in June 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law. This means independent candidates will now be able to stand in next year's provincial and national elections. LD' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2023
Parliament had requested two extensions to the 24-month deadline imposed by the court, to revise the law.
After a legal challenge mounted by the New Nation Movement, the Constitutional Court declared the electoral law unconstitutional for only allowing political parties to be represented in provincial and national legislatures.
The new amendments stipulate the requirements that will have to be met for individuals who will want to contest national elections as from next year.
The revised law also includes a new formula for the allocation of seats.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: "The Electoral Amendment Bill makes a significant milestone in the evolution of our constitutional democracy by expanding electoral participation and widening the pool of leadership choice for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. The bill presents a development that can only enrich and sustain our constitutional democracy."
The minister of Home Affairs will now also have to establish an independent panel to consider broader electoral reform after the 2024 polls.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
