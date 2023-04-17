[PICS] Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral
No one is safe from artificial intelligence (AI).
South Africans were left confused after AI renditions of former president, Nelson Mandela, went viral across social media.
The anonymously made images show the late Madiba ‘dressed’ in a variety of stylish outfits.
Most of us got that pro tier mid journey AI 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/dboZMjgFnk' Simphiwe Ntshalintshali 🇸🇿 (@Simphiw60772401) April 9, 2023
He is Risen...AI generated 👀 pic.twitter.com/NQKFiFhUbV' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) April 9, 2023
AI-generated images have recently taken social media by a storm.
The Pope was also the subject of viral AI renditions, similarly dawning a white puffer jacket.
Pope in white AI Puffer pic.twitter.com/nacNs7eIp3' Truth Speaks 🙄 #🟧 (@OhBlondie66) April 10, 2023
AI models have also gained momentum, with brands like Levi’s using AI-generated images to showcase their clothing.
While some social media users were left laughing upon stumbling on the Madiba pictures, others were confused and shocked.
You'll are confusing our grandparents' MERICA NDLOVU (@Merica0Mndebele) April 9, 2023
😬
So many questions pic.twitter.com/cTcdwHva9A' Duke (@Thusi_SM) April 10, 2023
Life is Temporary, Drip is Forever.' Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 10, 2023
The Mandela shirt 🙌🏾 https://t.co/RYaicAJmas
The problem will be when we know is AI but we can’t tell the difference 😭😭🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️' #SesothoFashioneng (@R1chainlink) April 9, 2023
He is alive neh 🤔 @SAPoliceService DA test is needed here pic.twitter.com/nXuB4ZR23v' Andile (@Djandy_kay) April 9, 2023
This article first appeared on 947
