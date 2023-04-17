A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave
Crystal Orderson spoke to Barbara Friedman about this fascinating story [fast forward to 3:14] and other trending topics.
According to Sky News, a Spanish woman has emerged from a cave after spending 500 days with no human contact.
Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.
Beatriz Flamini, 50, spent 500 days underground for a science experiment looking at the effects of extreme isolation on people and how living underground can interfere with the human body.' Sky News (@SkyNews) April 16, 2023
Here's the moment she came out of the cave 👇https://t.co/4dSrzg15cK pic.twitter.com/l9nGI059Qw
The now 50-year-old entered the 70m deep cave in Grenada when she was 48.
She celebrated two birthdays while in isolation.
Flamini kept busy by exercising, drawing, knitting and reading 60 books.
It's a social experiment. She wanted to determine the impact of this isolation on the human mind and body, living in extreme solitude and some deprivation.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/cave-tunnel-underground-entrance-94193/
