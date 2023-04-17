'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker
Stellenbosch coach, Steve Barker says his team will have to be at their ultimate best if they are to make the final of the Nedbank Cup.
Stellies knocked out the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, winning 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Barker’s side were trailing 1-0 at half time thanks to a Lee Langeveldt own goal, but the home side rallied back in the second half to secure the win thanks to a brace from Iqraam Rayners.
Stellenbosch will take on Sekhukhune United in the next round.
Speaking on #MSW, Barker gave some insight into his half time team talk.
The half time talk was similar to the pre match and I just reminded the guys that these opportunities don’t come around too often and that they need to play with fight and determination. The goal was to walk off the pitch knowing that we couldn’t give anymore than we did.Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
We did ourselves and the club proud I think. There’s not many teams that have more the 50 percent of the ball against a team like Sundowns. We knew what the tactics from their side would be and that we would have to be good in transition and we would have to make the most of that.Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
We pressed at the right time as well, especially in the second half and I think that lead to some errors on their part.Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
Barker also gave some insight into the goal scorer, Iqraam Rayners who he says has turned into a vital member of the team.
He’s a goal scorer and once you become that it never really leaves you. He’s come back more mature as well from Superpsort. Technically he has improved as well and he has become a leader in the group. I do believe that when he joined us, we adapted our style a bit and he has been a major factor in our turnaround this seasonSteve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
Barker also shared his thoughts on Sekhukhune United, their opponents in the semifinal.
It’s nice to have a home draw, especially with the way our home fans have been showing up recently. There’s a lot of physicality and experience in the midfield as well as defence. They are a very capable team and we have to be at our best to beat them and make sure that we get to the final.Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
Watch below for the full interview with Steve Barker:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker
Source : Ayanda Felem/EWN
More from Sport
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.Read More
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.Read More
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.Read More
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.Read More
NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.Read More
'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa
From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.Read More
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach
Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.Read More