'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker





Stellenbosch coach, Steve Barker says his team will have to be at their ultimate best if they are to make the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Stellies knocked out the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, winning 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Barker’s side were trailing 1-0 at half time thanks to a Lee Langeveldt own goal, but the home side rallied back in the second half to secure the win thanks to a brace from Iqraam Rayners.

Stellenbosch will take on Sekhukhune United in the next round.

Speaking on #MSW, Barker gave some insight into his half time team talk.

The half time talk was similar to the pre match and I just reminded the guys that these opportunities don’t come around too often and that they need to play with fight and determination. The goal was to walk off the pitch knowing that we couldn’t give anymore than we did. Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

We did ourselves and the club proud I think. There’s not many teams that have more the 50 percent of the ball against a team like Sundowns. We knew what the tactics from their side would be and that we would have to be good in transition and we would have to make the most of that. Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

We pressed at the right time as well, especially in the second half and I think that lead to some errors on their part. Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.

Barker also gave some insight into the goal scorer, Iqraam Rayners who he says has turned into a vital member of the team.

He’s a goal scorer and once you become that it never really leaves you. He’s come back more mature as well from Superpsort. Technically he has improved as well and he has become a leader in the group. I do believe that when he joined us, we adapted our style a bit and he has been a major factor in our turnaround this season Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

Barker also shared his thoughts on Sekhukhune United, their opponents in the semifinal.

It’s nice to have a home draw, especially with the way our home fans have been showing up recently. There’s a lot of physicality and experience in the midfield as well as defence. They are a very capable team and we have to be at our best to beat them and make sure that we get to the final. Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

