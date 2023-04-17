'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
The Premier league title race is heating up with Arsenal and Man City set to push each other all the way until the final day.
The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2.
City on the other hand were clinical in their 3-1 win over Leicester.
Those results mean that Mikel Arteta’s side are only four points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s blue machine, who still have a game in hand.
Speaking on #MSW, Crann says City have the know how to win titles.
I don’t think Arsenal are feeling pressure, it’s just that Man City are unstoppable. When you talk about title winning form, if you looked it up in the dictionary you would probably see a picture of Man City next to it.Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star
Arsenal have shown that they have the mettle and the abilty to grind out games when they have to. The mentality for the long haul is there. Man City have the BMT and they have been there and done it all before. Arteta needs to calm the team down and remind them that they are the masters of their own destinyJoe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star
Erling Haaland continued his record-breaking debut season in the Premier League by equaling the goal scoring record for a 38 game campaign.
The Norwegian scored twice against the foxes and now has 32 league goals, equaling Mohammed Salah’s record set in the 2017/18 season.
There are still 8 games remaining in the season for Haaland to extend break the record.
I’ve never seen anything like it. People were saying he is going to need time to settle but he has got out the blocks flying and he hasn’t looked back. He has mastered the league so quickly. I am convinced he is a robot and I am sure he was made in a lab.Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star
He’s not been signed to help them win the league, he is there to win the champions league and the fact that he is scoring goals in that competition as well is scary. I don’t see anyone who beats these records, other than himselfJoe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star
Watch below for the full interview with Joe Crann:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
More from Sport
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker
Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.Read More
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.Read More
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.Read More
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.Read More
NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.Read More
'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa
From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.Read More
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach
Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.Read More