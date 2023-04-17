Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM
by Michael Pedro
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Erling Haaland

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

The Premier league title race is heating up with Arsenal and Man City set to push each other all the way until the final day.

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2.

City on the other hand were clinical in their 3-1 win over Leicester.

Those results mean that Mikel Arteta’s side are only four points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s blue machine, who still have a game in hand.

Speaking on #MSW, Crann says City have the know how to win titles.

I don’t think Arsenal are feeling pressure, it’s just that Man City are unstoppable. When you talk about title winning form, if you looked it up in the dictionary you would probably see a picture of Man City next to it.

Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star

Arsenal have shown that they have the mettle and the abilty to grind out games when they have to. The mentality for the long haul is there. Man City have the BMT and they have been there and done it all before. Arteta needs to calm the team down and remind them that they are the masters of their own destiny

Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City. Picture: 123rf
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City. Picture: 123rf

Erling Haaland continued his record-breaking debut season in the Premier League by equaling the goal scoring record for a 38 game campaign.

The Norwegian scored twice against the foxes and now has 32 league goals, equaling Mohammed Salah’s record set in the 2017/18 season.

There are still 8 games remaining in the season for Haaland to extend break the record.

I’ve never seen anything like it. People were saying he is going to need time to settle but he has got out the blocks flying and he hasn’t looked back. He has mastered the league so quickly. I am convinced he is a robot and I am sure he was made in a lab.

Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star

He’s not been signed to help them win the league, he is there to win the champions league and the fact that he is scoring goals in that competition as well is scary. I don’t see anyone who beats these records, other than himself

Joe Crann, football journalist - Sheffield Star

Watch below for the full interview with Joe Crann:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer




Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Erling Haaland

