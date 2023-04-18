Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance
JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana will be building a case for bail over the next two weeks as the State prepares to oppose her release.
Magudumana made a brief court appearance alongside her father, 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni, and two others on Monday.
They are accused of aiding killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in his escape from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year.
READ MORE
- Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case
-
NPA withdraws murder charge against Dr Nandipha's father Zolile Sekeleni
-
Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
Sekeleni was granted bail of R10,000 on Monday, with the State saying he had a chronic medical condition.
While Sekeleni’s lawyers did not have to motivate for bail, as the State did not oppose his release, his daughter, Nandipha Magudumana, was not so lucky.
State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court that they would be opposing bail for Magudumana as well as the former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, and the contractor accused of tampering with prison cameras, Teboho Lipholo.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phaladi Shuping said that they would be opposing bail for the trio in two weeks' time.
"If there is any person found to have a previous conviction and offence that relates to the same offence that that person is facing, the chances are that as prosecution, we are going to oppose the release of that person on bail."
Meanwhile, Sekeleni is confined to Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, pending an appearance with Thabo Bester himself on 16 May.
WATCH: Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
This article first appeared on EWN : Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance
More from Local
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.Read More
Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.Read More
Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment
The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain.Read More
Fraud-accused Markus Jooste a no-show at German court
The former Steinhoff CEO did not pitch up in the Oldenburg regional court on Tuesday for his trial due to missing travel documents.Read More
Cele wants deep probe into Thabo Bester's escape, expects more arrests
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was confident that investigators would get to the bottom of the Bester saga.Read More
City of Tshwane to sell underutilised assets to create more revenue – Brink
The capital city’s executive mayor said the City of Tshwane would sell municipal-owned building and unused land that were not producing any revenue, allowing the cash-strapped metro to generate at least R100 million from sales.Read More
Zuma arms deal trial likely to get under way in 2025 at earliest - analyst
The case was in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for what was meant to be the resumption of the trial but Zuma has now brought another application aimed at State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case.Read More
Judge Cameron: Slow investigation led to leaking of Thabo Bester’s escape info
Former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is part of a team that inspects prisons.Read More