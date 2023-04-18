City of Tshwane to sell underutilised assets to create more revenue – Brink





TSHWANE - Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality would be selling its underutilised assets to create more revenue.

Brink said municipal-owned buildings and unused land that weren't deriving any revenue for the city would be put up for sale.

He said the municipality would have to make hard decisions over the next few years to become financially viable again.

Brink said he had been given a conservative estimate that the city could generate at least R100 million from selling its unused assets.

The executive mayor said the city was losing a lot of money on the upkeep and security of empty municipal buildings and unoccupied land.

He said the municipality should focus more on collecting revenue for services instead of investments.

“Everything not related to water, electricity, sewerage, parks, roads, safety, and public lighting will have to be reconsidered. We must get back to the basic functions."

Brink said the municipality would also be making other cuts to its operational expenditure items like the indigent policy, salaries, and outsourcing contracts.

PRIVATISING WONDERBOOM

Brink said the Wonderboom National Airport should be privatised in order to realise its potential.

The City of Tshwane is the current license holder for the over 80-year-old airport that was operating at a loss over the past years.

Brink said the cash-strapped capital city could no longer afford to continue bailing out the airport with public money.

He said the municipality was under strict guidance from National Treasury to drastically reduce its expenditure.

Brink said the municipal supply chain regulations, coupled with aerodrome compliance fees made public ownership of the airport unsustainable.

“The funny thing is every time you mention Wonderboom Airport, it’s almost as if there is a pressure point," he said.

“There are always stakeholders that come to you and say, ‘Are you mad? This airport has amazing potential’, and I am sure that is true, but my initial inclination is that potential will be unleashed in the hands of the private sector and our duty as a municipality is to ensure the integrity of whatever process is followed."

