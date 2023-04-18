A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?
Africa Melane chats to Liezel van der Westhuizen who chats to a coffee expert and nutritionist about whether a pre-workout cup of coffee gets a thumbs up.
Listen for the verdict below.
• An average cup of coffee contains roughly 100mg of caffeine
• Experts say it's recommended to enjoy coffee before and after a workout
Justin Laubscher from The Coffee Cyclists weighs in saying...
The best time to drink coffee is about 20 to 40 minutes before a workout. But it completely depends on the individual as our bodies would react differently to the amount of caffeine we take in. Although it can be a helpful stimulant, it can also dehydrate you, so keep the water bottle close by.Justin Laubscher, Entrepreneur - The Coffee Cyclists
Laubscher also mentions the benefits of consuming caffeine before a workout, which may include:
• Revving up your metabolism before athletic performances
• Improving 'mental alertness'
• Suppressing feelings of exhaustion during and after your workout
• Improving circulation
• It's 'a great source of antioxidants'
The coffee entrepreneur also says that excessive caffeine consumption can:
• Mask underlying sleep disorders
• Lead to nervousness, diarrhea, sweating and irritability
Laubscher also advises that you 'monitor your sleep patterns and take note of how your body reacts to various amounts of caffeine intake and exercise'.
While nutritionist, Kim Hoffman says...
Coffee is beneficial both before exercise and after. Before exercise can improve performance, increase fat burning, and endurance during workouts. Coffee after workouts can help muscles recover with other drinks and foods like water and carbohydrates.Kim Hoffman, Nutritionist - Virgin Active
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Catch more fitness tips and chats daily at about 4.20am.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184957483_young-fitness-woman-in-sportswear-having-a-cup-of-coffee-after-exercising-at-home-healthy-and.html?vti=nvqsm6ynprtzw27yuv-1-4
