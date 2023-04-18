Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment





Bongani Bingwa interviews Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

In 2021, 90 pothole machines were purchased as part of the government's plans to repair roads in all nine provinces – R40 million for all 90 machines

An additional R12.5 million was paid into the personal account of the CEO of KT Squared, the company contracted to do the job

The plan included the labour of military veterans

In 2021, R40 million was spent on 90 pothole machines, as part of the government's plan to restore roads in all nine of the country's provinces.

This would equate to nine machines per province.

Makwetla says that the idea of the project came from the then Director General (DG), who has since been placed on a precautionary suspension.

He adds that the DG wanted to make use of military veterans due to her connections and relations.

After giving her the go-ahead, Makwetla says that they requested to see a blueprint of the project to gain a total understanding of what's required from the Department.

This was not provided.

Makwetla says that at a later stage, they were informed that the equipment had already been purchased.

It made us very anxious. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

After asking to see the equipment, three weeks later, they discovered that it had not yet been delivered.

Makwetla says that no reports or information was given to the military and that they were totally in the dark.

An additional concern was how the veterans would manoeuvre and operate the machines as they were large and heavy.

There are various varying irregularities around the project. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

There was no evidence that any of the decisions taken around this initiative was done according to the rules. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown.

