[WATCH]: Trendy Prime sports drink price sparks controversey on social media
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Exactly what is Prime and why do children rave about it?
This sports drink costs more than R500 per 500ml bottle and has been trending on social media.
Anele Mdoda from 947 and Leanne Manas from SABC were shocked by the ridiculous price of the drink.
Guys what is the madness with this?? Asking for a friend who’s kids are driving her mad for a bottle that costs an arm and leg 👀 pic.twitter.com/G0BabltAFg' Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) April 17, 2023
I said we are in kak #aneleandtheclubon947 pic.twitter.com/d7xtYpC7Wa' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 17, 2023
Prime Hydration is a company launched by WWE wrestler and YouTube star Logan Paul and influencer KSI in January 2022.
Quick thread : What is Prime and why does your child want it?' Cash N Sport (@CashNSport) April 17, 2023
PRIME is a range of sports drinks, drink mixes, and energy drinks created and marketed by Prime Hydration, LLC
The range is promoted by a Nigerian 🇳🇬/ British YouTuber and an American YouTuber turned boxer
📸@Anele pic.twitter.com/aGvyqD337n
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prime_Energy.jpg
