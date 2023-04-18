Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit interviews Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.
- On Monday, former politician Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead
- According to reports he was addressing a group of people at Philippi train station
- SAPS says that the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation
On Tuesday, former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead, in what Skwatsha believes was an assassination.
The former activist was addressing a group of people at Philippi train station at the time of the shooting.
Skwatsha says that after being at the scene of the crime, he deeply believes that it was an assassination and by no means a mistake or accident.
He adds that the shooting was targeted as the meeting had barely started when Nkohla was shot.
Nkohla has been known as one of the 'poo throwers' and while Skwatsha acknowledges that it was unconventional, he says that Nkohla was had the right intentions.
Skwatsha remembers Nkohla as a vibrant, energetic and passionate person.
Skwatsha calls for the South African Police to not leave a stone unturned in finding those responsible for the assassination of Nkohla.
His [Loyiso] energy and his heart was at the right place...very passionate about the suffering of people.Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
I have no doubt that this was no accident, this was an assassination.Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
He did not deserve to die in that way.Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
