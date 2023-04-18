Streaming issues? Report here
Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told

18 April 2023 11:12 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Tanzania
South African Police Service SAPS
Thabo Bester
Department of Correctional Services
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
Nandipha Magudumana

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.

CAPE TOWN - The private charter flight to return fugitive couple Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to South Africa, cost the taxpayer R1.4 million.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.

Motsoaledi said that this was the most practical option, which also met the deportation requirements of Tanzanian authorities.

READ MORE

Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance

• Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case

NPA withdraws murder charge against Dr Nandipha's father Zolile Sekeleni

• Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA

Minister Motsoaledi said that 14 officials had to travel to the Tanzanian border with Kenya to repatriate murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, and his partner, Nandipha Magudumana.

Motsoaledi said that it would have been careless and taken too long to transport fugitives on commercial transport.

He said that the conditions set by Tanzanian authorities for handing over the couple also had to be respected.

"They opted on deportation, not extradition or any other system. And when a person is deported to your country of origin, they are handed only to immigration officials of that country, not any other authorities. And the Tanzanians said they are not prepared to hand over Thabo Bester to police."

Motsoaledi said that the cost of the flight would be split three ways with the Department of Correctional Services and the police.


This article first appeared on EWN : Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told




18 April 2023 11:12 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Tanzania
South African Police Service SAPS
Thabo Bester
Department of Correctional Services
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
Nandipha Magudumana

