Pretoria artist creates mind-blowing art with Lego
While Lego is famously known to keep your kids busy for hours, a Pretoria artist, Michelle Kruger, is using the building blocks to create masterpieces.
What started out as a lockdown hobby with a Lego Mustang building kit has turned into several commissioned pieces.
Kruger's portraits of of Marilyn Monroe, Frida Kahlo, Albert Einstein and even Vincent van Gogh have gone viral over the years.
She uses classic sets that include an array of colours and block-type to create eye-catching 3D pieces.
Her work was also recognised by one of the country’s biggest telecommunications brands, Vodacom.
Last year, Kruger was commissioned to do six portraits for their outdoor advertising campaign.
As it turns out, doing away with the instructions and letting your creativity flow can be a good thing.
This article first appeared on 947 : Pretoria artist creates mind-blowing art with Lego
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CcM_crdqCAn/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.Read More
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!
Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.Read More
Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US
In collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, South African Tourism hosted an event at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center to honour the legendary jazz musician.Read More
[WATCH]: Trendy Prime sports drink price sparks controversey on social media
Due to affiliation with Paul and KSI, the drink has become popular and on demand for its young target market.Read More
A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?
If you enjoy caffeine before or after your workout, experts weigh in on when is best to have that cup of coffee.Read More
China's OMODA launches in South Africa to take on BMW, Merc and Audi
Chinese carmakers are growing stronger by the day, with some even taking the fight to Germany's big three.Read More
Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about?Read More
Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans
The Zimbabwean-born singer moved to South Africa when he was six-years-old.Read More
[PICS] Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral
Madiba in a white puffer jacket? AI-generated images of SA's former president go viral.Read More