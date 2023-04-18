Pretoria artist creates mind-blowing art with Lego





While Lego is famously known to keep your kids busy for hours, a Pretoria artist, Michelle Kruger, is using the building blocks to create masterpieces.

What started out as a lockdown hobby with a Lego Mustang building kit has turned into several commissioned pieces.

Kruger's portraits of of Marilyn Monroe, Frida Kahlo, Albert Einstein and even Vincent van Gogh have gone viral over the years.

She uses classic sets that include an array of colours and block-type to create eye-catching 3D pieces.

Her work was also recognised by one of the country’s biggest telecommunications brands, Vodacom.

Last year, Kruger was commissioned to do six portraits for their outdoor advertising campaign.

As it turns out, doing away with the instructions and letting your creativity flow can be a good thing.

