Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US
JOHANNESBURG - For decades, Hugh Masekela has captivated audiences around the world with his unique style and fusion of African rhythms, jazz, and world music.
In collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, South African Tourism hosted an event at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center to honour the legendary jazz musician. As a symbol of South African culture, Masekela's music showcases the country's rich heritage and diversity and inspires travelers to discover its unique offerings.
Masekela was honoured for his contributions to jazz music and for his impact on the cultural development of South Africa. Among the highlights was the induction of Masekela into the Ertegun Hall of Fame, a prestigious recognition of his talent and accomplishments. On behalf of their late father, Selema Masekela and Pula Twala accepted the honour.
Pula Twala, board member of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, said that in the five years since his passing, the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation had continued to devote energy and time to maintaining and motivating projects that Bra Hugh initiated.
“None of these projects or initiatives would be possible without the continued support, both material and spiritual, of our friends and family, sisters and sons, institutions and organisations, near and far, sharing the values that Hugh espoused, promoted and stood for," said Twala.
Speaking about the event, Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO of South African Tourism said: "We are honoured to pay tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, a true icon of jazz music and a cultural ambassador for South Africa.
"His music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world, and his legacy lives on through the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation. We are proud to celebrate his induction into the Ertegun Hall of Fame and highlight the unique cultural offerings of South Africa as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking enriching experiences," he added.
This article first appeared on EWN : Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US
