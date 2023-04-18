FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses





Bruce Whitfield interviews **Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive for Enforcement at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).**

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued fines worth more than R100 million during its past financial year.

The regulator disclosed the penalties in what it calls the Regulatory Actions Report, which is issued annually.

The report focused on enforcement interventions taken by the FSCA between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

The FSCA opened 481 new investigation cases, finalised 406 and have 329 ongoing cases. The majority of the cases relate to unauthorised FAIS (Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services) and insurance business. To deal with ongoing cases more effectively, the FSCA increased the capacity of its Enforcement Division. Financial Sector Conduct Authority

He asks why after imposing more than R153 million in administrative penalties, the fines issued amounted to around R50 million less.

To illustrate the constraints faced by the FSCA, van Deventer cites the example of Viceroy Research, fined R50 million for publishing false statements about Capitec which caused a slump in the share share price in 2018.

We imposed penalties of just over R150 million, but anybody that is the subject of our sanctions and remedies and enforcement actions have an automatic right to take us on reconsideration to the Financial Sector Tribunal. Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement - FSCA

In the case of Viceroy we imposed a penalty of R50 million. We were taken on reconsideration and unfortunately the Tribunal decided that whilst we have jusrisdiction over the conduct of what happened (price manipulation and false statements) we don't have jurisdiction over the person - that is all about Viceroy being what they call a peregrinus, a foreigner to South Africa. Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement - FSCA

As such we can't impose a penalty cross-border. It's unfortunate but it so important that today we are able to operate cross-border because certainly that's how financial markets operate. Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement - FSCA

The FSCA is taking the Viceroy matter on appeal van Deventer says, because they need to do something about this situation.

The past year's fines were imposed on 44 entities, resulting in around R100 million's worth of fines.

This doesn't seem like an awful lot in a country where financial crime is "way up there with football and rugby and cricket as a national sport" remarks Whitfield.

Keep in mind that the FSCA's jurisdiction is restricted to financial sector laws van Deventer responds, "so it's really financial advice and financial services business and financial products".

You'll appreciate that we certainly cannot investigate and take action in every case, we have to be sensible about it. We have a case selection policy which really means that we look at the cases that are going to have the biggest impact and we make sure we see them through. Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement - FSCA

We also try to work very closely with the police - Mirror Trading International is a good example. Gerhard van Deventer, Divisional Executive: Enforcement - FSCA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses