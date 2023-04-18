German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Fin24 journo Jan Cronje who is in Oldenburg for the trial on behalf of Truth First.
- Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste failed to show up on the first day of his criminal trial in a northern German court on Tuesday
- Jooste's defence team said he was not able to travel to Germany because of a missing passport
- The former Steinhoff exec faces charges related to crimes allegedly committed at various subsidiaries of the company between 2011 and 2014
Markus Jooste, disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff, was a no-show on the first day of his criminal trial in Germany.
A German investigation dating back to 2015 led to criminal charges against Jooste and two other former directors of a Steinhoff subsidiary.
German news magazine Stern reported that prosecutors have applied for an arrest warrant against Jooste.
The trial is taking place at the Oldenburg regional court in the state of Lower Saxony.
The charges Jooste faces include five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014, that were reportedly committed at various subsidiaries of Steinhoff.
The company perpetrated what's become known as South Africa's biggest corporate fraud.
RELATED: Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Given Jooste's absence, the prosecutors, his defence team and the German judges will now decide behind closed doors how to proceed writes Jan Cronje for News24.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Fin24 financial journalist, who is in Oldenburg for the trial on behalf of Truth First.
Jooste's defence lawyer argued that Jooste, way back in 2017, agreed with South African authorities that he would not leave the country without their express permission.Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
His lawyer told the court that he had been unable to get permission to leave and didn't want to risk being arrested at the border.Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
Whitfield asks what the response of the South African authorities has been to this version of events.
Surely they would be pleased to allow Germany to "do the hard work for them in terms of securing a prosecution on crimes committed in South Africa and other parts of the world?
Cronje says the colleague working on the story with him has been phoning "absolutely everyone", with no-one saying they have Jooste's passport.
That's the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority... The Ministry of Justice I believe has just said that they haven't stopped Jooste from leaving the country, suggesting that we contact the National Prosecuting Authority.Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
The NPA is the only organisation as yet that hasn't got back to us, so we're waiting for them to hear if they have some kind of agreement with Jooste whereby he couldn't leave the country.Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
Cronje says it's unclear whether the German authorities had asked for any help in this regard from their South African counterparts.
His understanding of what happened in court on Tuesday morning is that it was the task of Jooste's lawyers to make sure that he arrived in court, Cronje adds.
The prosecutor has asked for an arrest warrant to be issued against Jooste, he says.
The prosecutor... and the defence are now going to meet behind closed doors to try and work out exactly what happened. andJan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
The very friendly media folk here at the local court here say the process could take a couple of weeks, so there's not going to be clarity anytime soon.Jan Cronje, Financial Journalist - Fin24
Scroll to the top to listen to Cronje's update
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Source : Picture: EWN
More from Business
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec
Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023, even as credit impairments soar.Read More
Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment
The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain.Read More
Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime
Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about?Read More
City of Tshwane to sell underutilised assets to create more revenue – Brink
The capital city’s executive mayor said the City of Tshwane would sell municipal-owned building and unused land that were not producing any revenue, allowing the cash-strapped metro to generate at least R100 million from sales.Read More
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own investment company.Read More
Tech startup FinMeUp making financial education accessible to all
The financial education app is designed to help you learn the skills you need to manage your money and reach your financial goals.Read More
Are we headed for Stage 8 loadshedding with Koeberg being out-of-service?
South Africans may have to endure Stage 8 loadshedding in the coming months after Unit 1 at Koeberg Power Station tripped.Read More
More from Local
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.Read More
Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec
Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023, even as credit impairments soar.Read More
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?
The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.Read More
Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.Read More
Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment
The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain.Read More
Fraud-accused Markus Jooste a no-show at German court
The former Steinhoff CEO did not pitch up in the Oldenburg regional court on Tuesday for his trial due to missing travel documents.Read More
Cele wants deep probe into Thabo Bester's escape, expects more arrests
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was confident that investigators would get to the bottom of the Bester saga.Read More
City of Tshwane to sell underutilised assets to create more revenue – Brink
The capital city’s executive mayor said the City of Tshwane would sell municipal-owned building and unused land that were not producing any revenue, allowing the cash-strapped metro to generate at least R100 million from sales.Read More
More from World
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Indian politician shot dead on live television
"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More