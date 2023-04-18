Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year. 18 April 2023 10:04 PM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023, even as credit impairments soar. 18 April 2023 7:02 PM
View all Local
'Illegal & immoral' - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law The Electoral Amendment Bill will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
View all Politics
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain. 18 April 2023 10:42 AM
Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime Kids are obsessed with this new R400 energy drink. but what is it all about? 18 April 2023 9:30 AM
View all Business
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money... 18 April 2023 2:29 PM
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month! Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month. 18 April 2023 1:43 PM
Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US In collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, South African Tourism hosted an event at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Linc... 18 April 2023 12:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte' to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing's military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?

18 April 2023 4:07 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Department of Correctional Services
Prisons

The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa. 

Relebogile Mabotja was in conversation with Correctional Services Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

There are different categories of Correctional Centres in South Africa, namely low-risk, medium and maximum.

Maximum prisons are where the most dangerous criminals are kept.

These offenders are considered a threat to society, who if allowed to roam freely, could cause further harm.

There is a risk tool that is used for classification purposes, which will make a determination if this person has to go to a medium, low-risk or maximum facility.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department

You will never find a situation where someone who is sentenced to more than 15 years is classified to a group of low-risk unless that person has some form of severe disability or any other factor that may make the life of that person complicated in a correctional centre.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department

There is a period within which people are assessed for reclassification purposes to check whether they are making any progress. It will not be in the spirit of rehabilitation to keep a person as a maximum while the person has done very well to improve on their skills and changed their behaviour. It's necessary to reward that person by reclassifying them.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Picture: @FSCA_ZA/Twitter

FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses

18 April 2023 10:04 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?

18 April 2023 8:29 PM

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Close to 1 in 3 South Africans now bank with Capitec

18 April 2023 7:02 PM

Capitec Bank has reported a 15% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-February 2023, even as credit impairments soar.

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast

18 April 2023 1:48 PM

The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.

Expelled ANC councillor Loyiso Nkohla addresses a crowd outside the Western Cape High Court on 14 February 2014. Picture: Siyabonga Sesant/EWN

Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town

18 April 2023 12:00 PM

Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told

18 April 2023 11:12 AM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Curious case of military veterans fixing potholes and R40m of missing equipment

18 April 2023 10:42 AM

The current whereabouts of the equipment are unknown. The potholes, however, remain.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Fraud-accused Markus Jooste a no-show at German court

18 April 2023 10:40 AM

The former Steinhoff CEO did not pitch up in the Oldenburg regional court on Tuesday for his trial due to missing travel documents.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses residents during the West Village imbizo on crime on 6 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Cele wants deep probe into Thabo Bester's escape, expects more arrests

18 April 2023 7:35 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was confident that investigators would get to the bottom of the Bester saga.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) member and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

City of Tshwane to sell underutilised assets to create more revenue – Brink

18 April 2023 7:10 AM

The capital city’s executive mayor said the City of Tshwane would sell municipal-owned building and unused land that were not producing any revenue, allowing the cash-strapped metro to generate at least R100 million from sales.

