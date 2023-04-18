Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?
Relebogile Mabotja was in conversation with Correctional Services Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.
There are different categories of Correctional Centres in South Africa, namely low-risk, medium and maximum.
Maximum prisons are where the most dangerous criminals are kept.
These offenders are considered a threat to society, who if allowed to roam freely, could cause further harm.
There is a risk tool that is used for classification purposes, which will make a determination if this person has to go to a medium, low-risk or maximum facility.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department
You will never find a situation where someone who is sentenced to more than 15 years is classified to a group of low-risk unless that person has some form of severe disability or any other factor that may make the life of that person complicated in a correctional centre.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department
There is a period within which people are assessed for reclassification purposes to check whether they are making any progress. It will not be in the spirit of rehabilitation to keep a person as a maximum while the person has done very well to improve on their skills and changed their behaviour. It's necessary to reward that person by reclassifying them.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Correctional Services Department
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
