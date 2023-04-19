'Animal vaccine crisis threatens food security'
John Perlman spoke to the DA's Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Noko Masipa.
The Democratic Alliance's DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wants the private sector to be allowed to make animal vaccinations.
In his opinion piece in the Daily Maverick, Noko Masipa says the delay in production threatens food security.
Masipa explains that every year farmers struggle to timeously obtain vaccines for diseases such as bluetongue and African horse sickness.
He believes there have been subtle attempts by the government to discredit calls by those in the agriculture sector petitioning to allow the private sector to produce animal vaccines.
The state-owned Onderstepoort Biological Products company is the exclusive manufacturer of these vaccines.
There are three vaccines, foot and mouth, African horse sickness and blue tongue. The point we are making here is that these vaccine strains that were developed for these particular diseases, were through the taxpayers' money. Developing new vaccine strains is going to cost millions of rands. The chances of even succeeding might not even be there.Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance
The challenge with Onderstepoort Biological Products is mismanagement which has been coming on for many years. The current structure is trying its best but the reality is that they are not going to be able to resolve these problems overnight.Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance
Our appeal is for them to get commercial partners and work with them and ensure that they are assisting to fill the gap.Noko Masipa, Democratic Alliance
