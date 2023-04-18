Like father like son as boxer Bheki Maitse looks to emulate legendary dad

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
18 April 2023 7:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Boxing

Bongani Mahlangu is preparing to defend his SA junior-featherweight Championship when he fights on the same card as his son.

Legendary boxer Bongani Mahlangu is preparing to feature on the same bill as his son, Bheki Maitse this Friday, 21 April, where the former will be defending his South African junior-featherweight title.

Mahlangu shocked the boxing fraternity when he dethroned Ayabonga Sonjica at the age of 42 to be crowned champion last year. He will defend his title against Mduduzi Mzimela in the main attraction while his son will feature in only his second paid contest, taking on Ontiretse Seleke one division heavier at featherweight.

Despite being professional since 2006, Mahlangu has never had a sponsor and speaking on #MSW said that he has missed out on opportunities to fight more because of that.

Since last year September I have been thinking there will be a fight because I am a champion now, but nothing came until now. The promoters are depending on sponsors and they will come up with a date for the fight but if they don’t get sponsors then the fight will be postponed or cancelled.

Bongani Mahlangu, South African junior-featherweight Champion

I don’t know why I haven’t been sponsored yet. It happens that once you get into the spotlight you think that sponsors will see you and want to work with you. Maybe because we are doing boxing that’s the problem.

Bongani Mahlangu, South African junior-featherweight Champion
bongani-jpg

Boxing guru, Peter Leopeng said that this is not a situation that is unique to South Africa.

It’s happening all over the world where world champions are not getting fights. People think that you get paid for being champion but you get paid whenever you fight and if you don’t fight for 2 years you don’t get paid.

Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru

There’s an element of racism in South Africa, if we have to be honest. White boxers who aren’t champions don’t get sponsors but black boxers don’t seem to get the same treatment. One of the biggest promoters in the country have boxers that are in their stable that aren’t champions but have sponsors

Peter Leopeng, Boxing Guru
peter-jpg

As for the young gun, Maitse, he believes that his opponent on the night will not lay a glove on him.

I was working with my dad since December and coming into this week it’s all about metal preparation. Hunger for success is what motivates me and we have been working so hard for this fight that there is no way he [Seleke] can beat me, I guarantee that

Bheki Maitse, SA Featherweight boxer
bheki-jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Bongani Mahlangu and Bheki Maitse:


This article first appeared on 947 : Like father like son as boxer Bheki Maitse looks to emulate legendary dad




