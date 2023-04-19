'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'
Africa Melane interviews Uyanda Siyotula, National Coordinator of SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition.
- On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new 12-member board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)
- This comes after a six-month delay
- Khathutshelo Ramukumba is the new chairperson
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new SABC board, almost six months since the previous board’s term ended.
RELATED: DA welcomes Ramaphosa's appointment of SABC board
Siyotula says that the presence of a board ensures that processes, policies and principles are updated and upheld.
As a result of the six-month delay, the SABC has not been held accountable, adds Siyotula.
Despite backlogs and work that still needs to be done to ensure that the SABC performs at a satisfactory level, Siyotula is confident that the newly appointed board will meet their requirements.
They've got a lot of work and a lot of backlogs, but we do have confidence in the new board.Uyanda Siyotula, National Coordinator – SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
