



Africa Melane interviews Uyanda Siyotula, National Coordinator of SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new 12-member board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

This comes after a six-month delay

Khathutshelo Ramukumba is the new chairperson

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new SABC board, almost six months since the previous board’s term ended.

Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board

RELATED: DA welcomes Ramaphosa's appointment of SABC board

Siyotula says that the presence of a board ensures that processes, policies and principles are updated and upheld.

As a result of the six-month delay, the SABC has not been held accountable, adds Siyotula.

Despite backlogs and work that still needs to be done to ensure that the SABC performs at a satisfactory level, Siyotula is confident that the newly appointed board will meet their requirements.

They've got a lot of work and a lot of backlogs, but we do have confidence in the new board. Uyanda Siyotula, National Coordinator – SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board'