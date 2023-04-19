Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said th... 19 April 2023 12:15 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board' The appointments come after a six-month delay. 19 April 2023 8:41 AM
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year. 18 April 2023 10:04 PM
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'

19 April 2023 9:38 AM
by Amy Fraser
Steinhoff
markus jooste

German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose.

Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Rob Rose.

  • Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is facing criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud
  • He was expected to appear in the Oldenburg Regional Court in Germany, however, he did not pitch, citing a misplaced passport
  • Prosecutors are requesting a warrant for his arrest

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is facing criminal charges, including five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014.

After failing to appear in the Oldenburg Regional Court in Germany, citing a misplaced passport, judges in Germany will be taking some time to decide what to do next, which may take weeks.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News
Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

RELATED: German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?

Rose weighs in:

  • German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Jooste's arrest
  • It is likely that prosecutors will obtain an arrest warrant after which they will apply for his extradition
  • There are no pending criminal charges against Jooste in South Africa, making his extradition possible
  • Jooste may be arrested if he attempts to leave South Africa, suggesting he's likely still here

The judges were quite unimpressed with the fact that Markus Jooste didn't arrive.

Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist

At the moment there's nothing on the table, so there's nothing to stop the Germans from applying for extradition at this point.

Rob Rose, Investigative Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition'




