White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Andrew Lester (84), a White man from Missouri in the United States, has turned himself in after shooting Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black boy.
On 13 April, Yarl was instructed to pick up his brothers from a friend's house but accidentally rang the wrong house's doorbell.
Lester shot Yarl twice, once in his head and again in his arm.
He admits shooting the boy, telling authorities he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation.
Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and if convicted, he could face life in prison.
Yarl has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home in the presence of his friends and family.
Of course, we're wondering if it's racially motivated.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It's remarkable that he's survived.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
More from World
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport?
Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
Indian politician shot dead on live television
"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More