SA Tourism board dissolved in wake of Tottenham sponsorship deal





JOHANNESBURG - The SA Tourism board has been dissolved.

The sacking follows an outcry over a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

The nearly R1 billion deal came under scrutiny after it emerged that it had not followed due process.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that a three-member interim board would now take over the functions of the board.

De Lille had given the SA Tourism board until Tuesday to give reasons why it should not be dissolved.

This after allegations of serious misconduct against board members surfaced following the Tottenham Hotspur deal.

The tourism minister said that not only had the board failed to respond to her letter, but eight of the 11 board members had resigned since earlier this month.

De Lille said that she believed that the dissolution of the board was in the best interests of good governance.

The dissolution of the board will be gazetted by Friday.

A three-member team will then be appointed on an interim basis to oversee the affairs of SA Tourism.

