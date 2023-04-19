[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths As we await on the dept to make good on its promise, two cousins come up with a simple and cost-effective design to end this scour... 19 April 2023 2:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Minister De Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board All the news you need to know. 19 April 2023 1:56 PM
Maimane's Bosa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Act in ConCourt Mmusi Maimane believes the new law is flawed and unconstitutional, and with the backing of around 40 civil society groups, said th... 19 April 2023 12:15 PM
View all Local
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
'There's nothing stopping Germans from applying for Markus Jooste's extradition' German prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Markus Jooste's arrest, says investigative journalist Rob Rose. 19 April 2023 9:38 AM
'We're confident in President Ramaphosa's newly appointed SABC board' The appointments come after a six-month delay. 19 April 2023 8:41 AM
FSCA issues fines of R100 million+ in past year, suspends 900+ licenses The Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued fines totalling R100.64 million in its 2022/23 financial year. 18 April 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. 19 April 2023 5:37 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and grow... 18 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 Ma... 18 April 2023 8:22 PM
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
View all Sport
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police. 18 April 2023 1:48 PM
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt

19 April 2023 1:18 PM
by Karabo Tebele
English Premier League
Arsenal
mascot
VIRAL VIDEOS
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of the Arsenal men's team signing a t-shirt of their mascot ahead of the league match against West Ham last Sunday is going viral.

You can see the girl beaming with happiness and smiling when Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Leandro Trossard, and coach Mikel Arteta signed her shirt.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




More from Sport

Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria

18 April 2023 8:22 PM

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 7:53 PM

Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerda Steyn wins women's race of Two Oceans Ultra Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@2OceansMarathon

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

15 April 2023 9:12 AM

This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

14 April 2023 7:27 PM

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

14 April 2023 10:19 AM

The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent

13 April 2023 8:03 PM

Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

13 April 2023 7:52 PM

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone

19 April 2023 5:37 PM

A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

19 April 2023 11:56 AM

Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

19 April 2023 11:22 AM

Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works

18 April 2023 2:29 PM

As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owner and dog walking in the park. Photo: Pixabay/schroederhund

Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!

18 April 2023 1:43 PM

Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US

18 April 2023 12:47 PM

In collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, South African Tourism hosted an event at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center to honour the legendary jazz musician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Marilyn Monlego' by Michelle Kruger. Photo: Instagram/@michelle_kruger_art

Pretoria artist creates mind-blowing art with Lego

18 April 2023 12:15 PM

From Van Gogh to Einstein and even Pulp Fiction, this Pretoria artist creates masterpieces using Lego.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

[WATCH]: Trendy Prime sports drink price sparks controversey on social media

18 April 2023 11:07 AM

Due to affiliation with Paul and KSI, the drink has become popular and on demand for its young target market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tonefotografia

A pre-workout coffee fix: yes or no?

18 April 2023 10:36 AM

If you enjoy caffeine before or after your workout, experts weigh in on when is best to have that cup of coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

Lifestyle

White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell

World

Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Gordhan Parly appearance looms after cronyism accusations by suspended dept DG

19 April 2023 9:14 PM

WATCH: World-renowned artist Noria Mabasa receives honorary doctorate

19 April 2023 8:51 PM

G4S should reimburse govt for Bester, Magudumana return flight - Action Society

19 April 2023 7:55 PM

