[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of the Arsenal men's team signing a t-shirt of their mascot ahead of the league match against West Ham last Sunday is going viral.
You can see the girl beaming with happiness and smiling when Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Leandro Trossard, and coach Mikel Arteta signed her shirt.
Making memories with our mascot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjGWmzd2Vl' Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Sport
Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria
Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.Read More
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer
The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.Read More
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker
Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.Read More
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn
This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.Read More
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau
Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets
The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.Read More
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.Read More
NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent
Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'It can become toxic' - Tips for a healthier relationship with your phone
A global report has found that the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet.Read More
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you...
Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you.Read More
[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one
Andi Owen, who makes R90 million a year and received a bonus of R22 million, has no bonus, just scorn, for her workers.Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Cash stuffing: how this trendy budgeting method actually works
As living expenses become more expensive and bills continue to pile up, many people are looking for new ways to budget their money.Read More
Get your dog's tail wagging, April is Active Dog Month!
Five fun ways to get your dog moving this Active Dog Month.Read More
Late Hugh Masekela inducted into Ertegun Hall of Fame in US
In collaboration with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, South African Tourism hosted an event at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center to honour the legendary jazz musician.Read More
Pretoria artist creates mind-blowing art with Lego
From Van Gogh to Einstein and even Pulp Fiction, this Pretoria artist creates masterpieces using Lego.Read More
[WATCH]: Trendy Prime sports drink price sparks controversey on social media
Due to affiliation with Paul and KSI, the drink has become popular and on demand for its young target market.Read More